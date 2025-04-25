Satan’s Minions or Misunderstood Creatures — What’s Do Goats Get Such a Bad Rep? The answer may surprise you. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 25 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Anhelina Osaulenko/Unsplash

There are few things cuter than baby barn animals, especially when it comes to furry little creatures like goats, but once these little guys grow up to be mature, people start to view them in a whole new light. That's because goats have long been associated with the devil and other satanic themes. But when it comes to the reason why goats are considered evil, the answer gets a little murky.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, there's no denying that many people automatically associate the barnyard animal with the devil, even when they aren't exactly superstitious. Between Halloween costumes, scary movies, and even the Bible, there has been a lot said about the relationship about goats and the devil. Keep reading to find out why, and where the origins of this baa-ad reputation came from.

Source: Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why are goats considered evil?

It looks like the Bible may be to blame for the association between goats and the devil. According to Crosswalk, a blog that focuses on scripture and prayer, the goats in the Bible don't exactly get a lot of love. Instead, they are usually only referenced when something negative is happening, and most often when it has to do with the devil. On the flip side, sheep are most often associated with God and purity, especially when the two animals are depicted side-by-side in the book.

And this happens across multiple religions, including Yom Kippur, which sees a priest place all the sins of man onto a goat before symbolically driving him out into the desert. They are also used in pagan worship, like with Baphomet, the figure with a head of a goat that the Knights Templar were accused of worshiping. Witches and satanists are also depicted as associating with goats, both as pets and when it comes time to make ritualistic sacrifices.

Article continues below advertisement

But, that still doesn't explain why everyone still seems to share this general association between goats and the devil. For that, we likely have the media to thank, since goats are often used to represent the devil in books, movies, and television shows. Just look at the movie The Witch, which relied heavily on a goat named Black Phillip, according to Screen Rant who (spoiler alert) was actually Satan in disguise.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the symbolism of a goat?

While a lot of religions don't look too kindly on goats, not all cultures feel the same way. In fact, many indigenous cultures revere the goat. According to the Palos Verde Pulse, they were often considered sacred by Native Americans and viewed as the symbol for creativity, sexuality, and fertility. African cultures also have similar views on the barnyard animal, and they believe the goat symbolizes health and prosperity as well.