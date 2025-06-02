Is David Attenborough Still Working? The Iconic TV Host is 99 Years Old Attenborough has one of the most familiar voices in the world of documentary films. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 2 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

With a career that dates back to 1952, and credits like Planet Earth and the Blue Planet on his resume, David Attenborough is arguably one of the most famous faces — and voices — in the world of documentary filmmaking. But, such an amazing legacy can only be created over a long period of time, and after more than 70 years of punching the clock, some fans are wondering if David Attenborough is still working.

In a time when the nature documentarian's voice is needed more than ever, we explore what is going on with the health and career of the beloved filmmaker, and whether folks can still find him hard at work on new material. Keep reading to learn more.



Is David Attenborough still working?

David Attenborough made a statement about his career ahead of the premiere of his movie-length documentary Ocean, which is set to be released during the documentarian's 100th year of life. The BBC shared some early details about his film and career ahead of its worldwide release, talking about what Attenborough's future may look like after he finally shares the film he believes may be the most important work he's ever done.

"After almost 100 years on the planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea," Attenborough said of the documentary that attempts to show the important role that the ocean plays in the planet's fight against climate change. It's true that the creation of Ocean appears to be an important endeavor, but it's hardly the first time Attenborough's work has taken him to the sea.

While a lot of his Planet Earth series features the Earth as a whole, Attenborough has spent a lot of time focusing on the ocean, including with his Blue Planet series. But, when it comes to whether or not this will be the last documentary in Attenborough's filmography, that question remains unanswered as Attenborough briefly touches on his own future in the film, noting that he is "approaching the end" of his life.

What kind of health is David Attenborough in?

While you have to be in pretty good health to do the kind of work that Attenborough does, the filmmaker has had his ups and downs over the years. According to The Mirror, Attenborough had a pacemaker put in back in 2013. Then, in 2025, he had to have both of his knees replaced. "I have certainly changed my diet. Not in a great sort of dramatic way," he said in 2017, noting that he's become almost entirely vegetarian over the years.

But, even though Attenborough's physical health seems to be one of his top priorities, it's actually his mental health that remains top of mind. During a 2021 interview with Anderson Cooper, the 99-year-old admitted that his greatest fear was developing Alzheimer's or something similar that would prevent him from being able to care for himself.