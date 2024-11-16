98-Year-Old Biologist David Attenborough Excludes One Food Item From His Diet So He Can Live Past 100

The beloved British broadcaster is determined to hit a century while following a limited green diet to not risk illnesses.

Sir David Attenborough, best known for presenting BBC’s Planet Earth, is confident he might live about a century or more because of his diet. The British broadcaster has completely ruled out one food item, which he believes impacted his health and energy levels over the years. At 98, Sir Attenborough is contemplating anything but his retirement as he stepped back into the spotlight to host Planet Earth III in 2023. Therefore, his life longevity seems to be linked to his dietary choices and work productivity.

British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough speaks during the launch of the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, which is being held this autumn in Glasgow, at the Science Museum on February 4, 2020 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chris J Ratcliffe-WPA Pool)

A green diet over red meat

Only a few years away from reaching the 100th milestone, Sir Attenborough says sticking to a largely vegetarian diet was unprecedented for him. The biologist implied he is most likely to live 100 years because of the minor alterations in his diet. "I see no reason whatsoever why I can't live past 100,” he told The Sun in 2017. He revealed that he hadn’t touched red meat for the past months, although, relied on cheese and fish for his protein intake. Red meat ingredients include beef, lamb, pork, goat, veal, mutton, and venison. Also, he understood the risks of processed meat like sausages, bacon, and ham and stayed clear of them.

Cut pieces of raw beef, pork, and lamb meat. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | ATU Images)

"I do eat cheese, I have to say, and I eat fish. But by and large, I've become much more vegetarian over the past few years than I thought I would ever be,” Sir Attenborough added. The health risks of consuming red meat are widely known. Besides diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, red meat is also associated with the risks of bowel cancer, per the NHS. As a result, the biologist refraining from the food item might've prevented him from the health hazards. Additionally, Sir Attenborough, as an environmentalist, is happy to take up a plant-based diet and further reduce his carbon footprint on the planet.

A person with a plant-based salad plate in front of them. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yagi Studio)

What does Sir David Attenborough fear while aging?

While the BAFTA winner may be certain about his physical well-being moving forward, he is concerned about being mentally fit in his later years. Talking to Anderson Cooper in 2021, Attenborough admitted that he fears cognitive decline, per a report by the Mirror. Loss of memory due to aging makes him vulnerable to dementia or Alzheimer’s. The risk of dementia doubles every five years after the age of 65, the Alzheimer’s Society states. However, Attenborough has made peace with the possibility of mental decline as he advances towards his 99th year on the planet.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Sir David Attenborough addresses the UK Climate Assembly on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Richard Stonehouse)

"There were these searing yellow fields, and I can't think of the damn name," he once told The Sunday Telegraph. Hinting at his deteriorating memory, the historian explained how he could not remember the name of the yellow fields he wanted to discuss in a TV series until he got near Geneva. In November 2023, the grand return of BBC’s Planet Earth III and Attenborough thrilled fans. The series focused on exploring nature and wildlife on the four corners of the planet and how man-made changes have impacted their way of life. Besides his environmentalist feats, the biologist also became the subject of the Netflix documentary, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, which premiered in 2020.