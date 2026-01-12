The Giant Panda Has Officially Come off the Endangered List There are still fewer than 2,000 pandas in the wild. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Yu Wang/Unsplash

There is good news for fans of the giant panda. The iconic Asian bears have officially been given a reprieve, as the organization that tracks endangered species moves the animals down a slot from their "Endangered" status. This news comes after decades of conservation and awareness campaigns, that saw the panda's plight pushed front and center whenever we talk about endangered species. In fact, the panda is even used as the symbol of some conservation groups, highlighting how far they've come.

However, just because giant pandas are no longer on the Endangered list, it doesn't mean they are completely out of the woods, so to speak. There is still plenty to be done to help wild panda populations grow in places like their native China, which includes changing the policies that put them in danger in the first place. Interested in learning more about the giant panda bear and how it got off the Endangered list? Keep reading as we share everything we've learned about the cuddly creatures.

The giant panda is no longer endangered.

As of September 2025, the giant panda has been moved off the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources "Endangered" list. The panda used to be on the organization's Red List of Threatened Species under the "Endangered" column. But, years of conservation efforts allowed the panda population to grow, and the bears are now considered "Vulnerable" instead. The World Wide Fund For Nature (formally, the World Wildlife Fund) says that this is due to the Chinese government.

The company, who is the one who uses the panda as its logo, says that the government has invested greatly in restoring panda populations, and has even worked on infrastructure projects to minimize the impacts to the panda's natural habitat. However, there are still just 1,864 of these adorably creatures left in the wild, which means that the work isn't over when it comes to boosting panda numbers and getting them off the "Vulnerable" list and moved to one of the lower tiers on the Red List.

How did pandas get on the endangered list?

The WWF says that the loss of habitat caused by human development is largely to blame for the situation, noting that development including railways, roads, and dams caused panda populations to become more isolated, which limited their access to food. Pandas require about 26 to 84 pounds of the reedy plants each day, which means that they need access to large swaths of bamboo forests to survive. However, that isolation, combined with deforestation, started the pandas of their food.