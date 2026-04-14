A Viral Post Claims That Whales Don’t Die of Old Age, but Instead They Drown — Here’s What Really Happens to Old Whales While whales succumb to predators, others die of old age. Here's what happens when they do. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 14 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: shaelbae_071/TikTok

A woman on TikTok is going viral after she claims that whales don't die of old age, but instead drown once they become too old to go on. The post has garnered a lot of comments about the validity of her claims, with some people saying that they find the massive mammal's end-of-life process deeply profound and beautiful. But what's the truth of the matter when it comes to the life cycle of some of the ocean's largest creatures? As it turns out, it's complicated.

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And while there is a lot to be said about how whales do and do not spend their final days, one thing is for sure: A lot of people say that they are feeling like a tired whale right now. So, what's the deal? Do whales die solely of old age? Or do they shuffle off this mortal coil by drowning themselves as their last act on Earth? Keep reading to find out the truth of the matter, and what poignant name is used to describe what happens in those final moments.

Source: Oliver Tsappis/Unsplash

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Do whales die of old age or do they drown?

A TikToker filmed herself sharing her theory with her boyfriend on April 1, 2026. The video features just a close-up of her face as she speaks with her partner off-screen. "Just found out whales don't die of old age... they just get tired of swimming and sink until they drown," she wrote in a post on the video. "I'm not okay." The post quickly went viral, and within two weeks, it had over 313,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments arguing about what really happens to old whales.

According to Time Magazine, it's rare for wild animals to actually die of old age. This is because they usually fall victim to predators before any of the conditions we think of as being related to old age — like heart disease — and end up getting taken out long before they would've died on their own. However, when it comes to drowning, the jury is still out. That's because Vocal Media says that there hasn't been enough research into it to say whether or not whales drown.

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That's because there have been too few whale bodies found naturally on the seafloor that were able to be autopsied. And while there have been instances of whales drowning for other reasons — for example, when they get tangled up in fishing nets — there is no reason to believe that old whales simply get too tired to head back up to the surface for air, opting to drown themselves by sinking to the sea floor instead.

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What is whalefall?

The viral TikTok video references whalefall, but according to the Natural History Museum, that's a slightly different process. Whalefall is the name that is given to what happens after a whale dies, when their body falls to the seafloor. There, it begins to decompose, briefly rising back up to the surface as it fills with gas before settling once again on the ocean floor. There, it will become a buffet for deep-sea dwellers, feeding a variety of scavengers for up to two years.