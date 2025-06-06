Here's What You Can (and Can Not) Do With With Sargassum Seaweed Is Sargassum the next fertilizer alternative? By Lauren Wellbank Published June 6 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Karl Callwood/Unsplash

If you've never heard of sargassum, you may live too far inland to be aware of the invasive plant. That's because this seaweed has become the bane of existence for many along Florida's southern beaches, where the marine foliage flourishes, choking out life and covering the beaches with the bits that wash ashore. The problem has been growing since 2011, prompting officials and experts to research new and inventive ways to deal with sargassum.

One of the things they've come up with involves repurposing the plant to help turn something that has become a major problem into something that can do a little good. Researchers have been wondering if sargassum can be used as fertilizer, and whether or not it can help reduce the cost for farmers and those who eat the food grown on U.S. soil. Keep reading to learn what they've discovered about the invasive seaweed.

Source: Thor Tryggvason/Unsplash

Can sargassum be used as fertilizer?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), sargassum can be converted into a high-quality fertilizer safe for use on edible crops. In 2022, the government entity shared that it was able to convert millions of pounds of the invasive marine plant into fertilizer, which was then distributed across 5,000 acres of U.S. farmland.

NOAA reported that the fertilizer produced amazing results. It is estimated to have saved farmers plenty of money on fertilizer costs—up to 20 percent, according to some calculations—and increased farm yields by an average of $990 an acre. Considering how many acres it was used on, it accounted for an additional yield of $4,950,000 for U.S. farmers in a single year.

@miamiherald Bad news, beachgoers: The seaweed monster is back and it’s expected to be bigger than ever. Scientists at the University of South Florida Optical Oceanography Lab, the point people for tracking the floating mats of seaweed called sargassum, are predicting what could be the state’s worst seaweed season. In the latest report issued April 30, they project 40% more seaweed than the previous record mess of 2022, when stinky, scratchy piles sent many tourists packing and cost cities millions to clean up. The mass of seaweed, which piles up on beaches and collects around marinas and docks, is also forming earlier than usual out in far-off ocean waters. The bloom began in March and reached unprecedented levels by the end of April, said Chuanmin Hu, the professor who runs USF’s Optical Oceanography Lab. What’s to blame? Wind, nutrients, and higher temperatures due to climate change could all be impacting how the sargassum belt forms and moves, he said. “The speculation is this spring, the water temperature is higher than usual in the western Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea at the right time,” Hu said. “And when it’s above the norm, the plants would be happier.” ✍️: Ashley Miznazi 📹/📸:: Al Diaz ♬ original sound - Miami Herald

However, some warn against using seaweed as fertilizer for edible plants until more research is done. For example, a study in the Netherlands found that sargassum was full of heavy metals, and they banned the use of fertilizer on food crops until more research could be done on the effects of the heavy metals and whether they would transfer over into the crops.

Is sargassum seaweed edible?

With so many people working to come up with creative solutions to the sargassum problem, one of the more obvious ones would be to turn it into a food source. However, with the concerns surrounding heavy metals, some do worry whether or not sargassum is edible. According to the Maine Coast Sea Vegetables company, the answer is a resounding yes.

@priscillairee Did you know sargassum is edible?! ‼️DISCLAIMER‼️ Some sources state sargassum is high in arsenic/heavy metals, so please use your own discretion! Other sources praise it for its benefits - as an adventurous eater/seaweed lover, I said F it (we also accidentally caught all this and I had nothing better to do on passage 🤣) 1st you wanna source this DIRECTLY from the ocean; no beached bits, and make sure it smells like the sea! Discard any pieces with blue-green algae. 2nd, wash thoroughly (maybe use gloves in case there’s jellies stuck)and soak for 10 mins. Now you have some options! You can eat it raw (I was not that brave), you can boil/blanch, or you can fry it. I fried some with sweet/green onions + garlic, topped with sesame seeds+oil - my fav 😛 I blanched the rest, chopped it up and captain added it to risotto with scallops (not pictured bc it was nighttime). Both ways were amazing! Would you try this?? #oceanlife #boatlife #sailing #fyp ♬ Wooly Bully '67 - Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs

However, the trick is identifying which species of the plant you can eat, which can be tricky. According to the website, only certain variations are safe for consumption, like S. fusiforme, which is marketed as hijiki (or hiziki) in Japan. And while some other variations are safe to eat, like S. natans and S. fluitans, they don't exactly taste good.