This Is the Best Time To See the Northern Lights in Alaska The state's "aurora forecast" lets people know when and where they can view the lights. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 6 2026, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Nicolas J. Leclercq/Unsplash

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are caused when charged particles that have been released from the sun during a solar storm (or coronal mass ejection) combine with the gases located in the Earth's atmosphere. This causes a dazzling light show to appear in the sky in certain areas, which often ends up being a bucket list viewing experience for those who live in areas where the aurora borealis are rare...or never happen at all. However, in some places it's quite common.

For example, those people living in Finland, Iceland, and Alaska are among those lucky people where the aurora is a common occurrence. If you're hoping to get a chance to watch the Northern Lights in all of their glory and plan to travel to The Last Frontier to do so, you may be curious about when the best time is to view the Northern Lights in Alaska. The good news is that the lights appear on a pretty set schedule, so figuring out when you'll need to be there is a little bit easier.

Source: Thomas Lipke/Unsplash

When can you see the Northern Lights in Alaska?

If you're planning a trip to Alaska, and you want to be sure to schedule it around the appearance of the Northern Lights, then the state's website says you should opt to visit between late August to mid-April. This is when Alaska experiences its deepest and longest darkness, which gives you more opportunities to see the lights. Just be sure to look skyward between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., because this is generally when the auroras are their most active.

For the best views you'll likely want to head to all points north, including Fairbanks, since this is where the Earth's main auroral band is, according to the state website. Those who are standing under (or near) the Alaska Range will have the best view. Want to give yourself the best shot at seeing the lights? Consider finding a Northern Lights tour to help you plan your trip, which will include taking you to the best spot for viewing the lights while also explaining the science behind them.

Where are the best places to see the Northern Lights?

As we mentioned, Iceland, Finland, and Alaska are among some of the best (and more easy to access) places you can travel to see the aurora. However, in recent years, many people have been able to see the Northern Lights simply by staying close to home. The sun runs on an 11-year cycle, according to NASA. In 2024, the sun saw its most active phase of the most recent cycle, which was a very active one for magnetic surges. This caused several strong solar storms, which produced epic auroras.