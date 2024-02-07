Home > Small Changes > Living Bumblebees May Be Flying Balls of Fuzz, but Their Spiritual Connections Run Deep By Kori Williams Feb. 7 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The cuddly cute insects known as bumblebees have a soft spot in our hearts. Not only are they mini fuzzies in the sky, but they help pollinate so many of the plants around us that they are an integral part of plant reproduction. But these tiny animals have another purpose for humans.

Article continues below advertisement

Many different cultures from all around the world attribute various spiritual meanings to butterflies. Here's what we know about these spiritual meanings, what it means when a bee follows you, and what it means when a bee is in your path (no, it doesn't automatically mean you're going to get stung!).

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What is the spiritual meaning of bumblebees?

According to SimplyBeyondHerbs, bumblebees can be interpreted as messengers "between the physical and spiritual realms." These messages are supposedly meant to help people as they persevere through life. Other times, SimplyBeyondHerbs notes, bees may be a sign of someone's ability to overcome hardships.

Furthermore, Marilyn Alauria states that bumblebees are a sign of overall tenacity and making your dreams a reality. Bumblebees' bodies are so big compared to their wings, that many people believe they shouldn't be able to fly. Despite this, their wings let them travel all kinds of distances, Marilyn Alauria explains. So even without the spiritual element, you could look at bees for inspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

What is the spiritual meaning of other kinds of bees?

While bumblebees are inspirational in their own way, bees in general have their own spiritual meanings. For instance, Honey company Manukora points out in Native American folklore, bees are seen as a warning against greediness.

Article continues below advertisement

In ancient Egypt, bees had a positive connotation. A-Z Animals notes that bees were frequently depicted in jewelry and other art, and they also were connected to Isis, an Egyptian goddess.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What is the spiritual meaning of bees flying around you?

According to Smokey Mystery, the reason that bees may follow you around is also connected to their role as messengers in the spirit world. It could be a sign that a guide from the other side is reaching out to you. They may be trying to send you a message through the bee, although the message could be a number of different things.

For one, the message could be that you are on the right path. However, it could also be that your life should be going in a different direction. Additionally, it might be a reminder to trust yourself, go with your gut instincts, and work on that aspect of yourself, per Smokey Mystery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock