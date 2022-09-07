Sustainable Swedish Community Leads Sustainable "Ugliest Lawn" Contest

The drought hit many European tourist destinations hard — especially the popular Swedish island of Gotland. After the municipality implemented a much-needed irrigation ban, though, many in the community were sad to see their front yards turn brown. That's how the "Gotland's Ugliest Lawn" challenge started, so locals could take pride in a brown lawn.

Competition judge John Mattisson called the Swedish lawn game a “fun way to change the norm of green lawns in a climate where they’re not natural."