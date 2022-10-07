Toilet Talk: How Much Water is Used to Flush a Toilet?

On average, Americans use around 300 gallons of water per day at home. We use water when we take showers, do the laundry, and wash the dishes, but what’s the one thing we do that takes the most water? Yup, you guessed it. Flushing the toilet.

Water is an extremely important aspect of life, and that’s why being mindful of how much we use and how we use it, really matters. Finding ways to save water is always a good start.