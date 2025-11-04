or
Inside the French Farm George Clooney and His Family Call Home

George Clooney says life on the farm allows him to get back to his roots.

Nov. 4 2025

While many celebrities dream of making it big and moving to Hollywood, where they can spend their days basking in the attention of their adoring fans, George Clooney has other plans. Instead of living in the glitz and glam of unofficial movie capital of the world, Clooney has decided to move his family to a home France, where the couple plan to raise their 8-year-old boy/girl twins, Ella and Alexander, who he welcomed with his wife back in 2017.

And while you may be thinking that living in a chateau in France does sound like an absolute dream for a variety of reasons, the A-lister has a surprising reason for making the move.

Keep reading to learn more about the gorgeous estate the Clooney family call home, including the motive behind Clooney's decision to move his family abroad, especially since the actor frequently has to travel back to the U.S. for work as he continues to churn out Hollywood hits, seemingly year after year.

George Clooney has moved his family to a farm in France.

Anyone hoping to catch sight of the beloved Ocean's Eleven star while visiting California's bustling movie scene shouldn't expect to see George Clooney heading home to his house in Los Angeles. That's because the Clooney clan has moved to Brignoles, France.

According to the Robb Report, Clooney and his family made the decision to make France their homebase back in 2021, when they purchased Domaine du Canadel. The wine estate came along with a massive 425-acre property, as well as a huge mansion.

The Clooney family is hardly lonely there, as Clooney's pal Brad Pitt also owns a spot that's just a few minutes away called Château Miraval.

The father of two opened up about his decision to move while speaking with Esquire magazine, revealing how the decision was an intentional one, since he wanted his twins to grow up without having to worry about the paparazzi that hounds the children of so many Hollywood stars.

Growing up on a farm himself, Clooney told the magazine that he originally hated the idea of rural life. However, after having children, he began to see the benefits. "But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in," he said in the interview.

Clooney thinks his twins will also have a better future as a result, noting that the French don't care as much about fame.

Where else does George Clooney call home?

The Clooney family's real estate portfolio extends way beyond the Domain du Canadel, which boasts a 10,000-square-foot home in addition to the massive acreage that includes a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, a lake, and some olive groves.

Clooney also owns a home in his hometown in Kentucky, as well as a New York City, the U.K., and Italy. With all of those options, it's clear that the family's French farm must have something special for the Clooney clan to want to call it home.

