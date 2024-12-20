Farm Animal Sanctuary Breaks Downs the Truth Behind the Common Misconception That ‘Pigs Are Dirty'

Instead, these piggies are extremely intelligent creatures who like to maintain their hygiene unless imposed by humans.

Pig, just the word is enough to evoke the emotion of disgust and aversion in many humans. Adjectives like “dirty” or “useless” are often used to refer to these animals. No one wants to touch their singed-looking flesh as they dip their snouts in everything from germ-infested mud to rotting garbage and sometimes feces. However, rolling in filth doesn’t lead to the conclusion that pigs are worthy of nothing but loathing. In a recent blog post, experts from Farm Sanctuary shared that it is a misconception that pigs are dirty. “The truth is that pigs like their homes and themselves to be clean,” they said.

Cute piglet roaming in a pasture (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mali Maeder)

In an Instagram reel that has garnered more than 5 million views, Farm Sanctuary (@farmsanctuary) revealed that like most humans, pigs too like to maintain their hygiene. They usually keep the spot of their defecation separate from the spot where they play, sleep, or eat. Some of them even like to decorate their home with flowers and twigs. As for wallowing in mud, the act actually helps them stay cool. Unlike dogs, pigs don’t have sweat glands, so they wallow in mud to regulate their body temperature, the sanctuary described in the video caption.

No, it is not. Pigs are actually clean animals. The misconception about them being dirty is because they roll in the mud.



Question is, why do they roll in the mud?



In hot environment, they get sunburn. Rolling in the mud help protect them from the harsh climate. Put them in a… https://t.co/z5ttGyDlF6 — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) March 21, 2024

For piggies, mud also acts as a natural sunscreen that protects their sensitive skin as well as a bug repellent that prevents those pesky ticks and lice from getting into their skin. Lastly, a good mud bath is all that a pig needs to stay happy and socialize with fellow piggies. For humans, mud might be dirty, but for pigs, a good mud bath is a lifesaver, the sanctuary explained.

A group of pigs raised in a farm. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sarai Zuno)

The misconception about pigs being filthy mainly stems from the factory farms that keep these animals in unimaginable conditions. “In factory farms, they’re forced to live in their own feces and vomit and even amid the corpses of other pigs. Conditions are so filthy that at any given time, more than one-quarter of pigs suffer from mange—think of your worst case of poison ivy, and imagine having to suffer from it for the rest of your life,” describes PETA. The conditions of industrial pig farms are like concentration camps of cruelty where they’re forced to spend their entire lives inside claustrophobic metal sheds, and they only get out when they’re about to be slaughtered, adds National Geographic.

Image Source: Instagram | @befaftien

Watching the sanctuary’s eye-opening video, thousands of people jumped in to share their views on piglets. “Dogs also love mud, there's nothing wrong with it. Some humans enjoy it too,” said @luana.silv.a. @sparksflyinmyheart urged people to stop killing pigs for food, as these animals too have the right to enjoy life. But if in one part of the world, pigs are associated with the “yuck factor,” there’s another part where these creatures are as celebrated as any other wild animal.

Image Source: Instagram | @cloudsbelowstars

This is the world of artists and creatives. Think Peppa Pig or CoComelon’s song Three Little Pigs, not to forget the teeny pig-faced emoji humans so often tap on their phones. Additionally, many celebrities are fond of piggies. From Ariana Grande’s pet pig Peggy to George Clooney’s pot-bellied piggie Max, evidence is everywhere. Winston Churchill famously quoted these intelligent creatures saying, "I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farm Sanctuary (@farmsanctuary)

You can follow Farm Sanctuary (@farmsanctuary) on Instagram for more animal-related facts.