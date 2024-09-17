Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living These Eco-Friendly Bike Accessories Make Your Cycling Game Even Greener Cycling is one of the only modes of transportation that relies entirely on renewable energy — yours! Go the extra mile with eco bike accessories. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 17 2024, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind.

Cycling is one of the only modes of transportation that relies entirely on renewable energy — yours! If you gravitate toward bike riding, whether for commuting or for an adrenaline-boosting workout, you probably also care a lot about the environment and prefer gear that aligns with your values. In other words, virgin plastic, mass-produced products are not going to fly. Eco-friendly bike accessories would be more your speed, and there are plenty to choose from: solar-powered safety lights, sustainable storage bags, and recycled helmets are just the beginning.

Ready to make more responsible choices on the road? These eight low-impact eco bike accessories go perfectly with your low-impact workout — and we have to admit they're all pretty cute, to boot.

Luci Solar Bike Light Set

Safety comes first, but sustainability is a close second. This Luci Solar Bike Light Set prioritizes both. Powered by the sun, this set eliminates the need for disposable batteries and plugs, reducing both waste and energy consumption. The lightweight, waterproof 100 lumen lights are designed for both front and rear visibility and last up to 15 hours of light on a single charge.

Rudy Project Rebel Helmet

Plastic is the material of choice for most highly effective bicycle helmets out there, but the Rudy Project Rebel Helmet lets you choose safety and sustainability simultaneously thanks to its recycled polycarbonate construction. Plus, the design allows this helmet to use less polystyrene than most other helmets. The straps and padding are made of recycled materials, too, but it's the carbon fiber panels that make this helmet the hefty protector you're looking for.

Brilliant Water Bottle

The Brilliant Water Bottle, with its minimalist design built to fit inside your bike's bottle cage, is made of recycled, BPA-free, food-grade materials. The reusable bottle's wide mouth makes it easy to clean and fill with ice, while the cap is leakproof for on-the-go convenience.

Retrospec Retrospec Apollo Bike Basket

The Retrospec Retrospec Apollo is Amazon's No. 1 best-selling bike basket, made of weatherproof steel with a colorful powder coat (choose from nine chic hues). It holds your belongings securely and installs and detaches easily, so you can carry the entire basket by its handle when you hop of your ride.

Urban Proof Recycled Edition Chain Lock

The durable Urban Proof Recycled Edition Chain Lock is crafted from repurposed plastics to be weather-resistant and thief-proof thanks to 240 key variations. It keeps your bike secure while preventing landfill waste — what more could you ask for in a bike lock?

Green Guru Gear Must-Stash Top Tube Bag

Carry all the essentials without any of the bulk in the Green Guru Gear Must-Stash Top Tube Bag, a virtual wallet designed to attach securely to your bike's tubes. It's cleverly made from upcycled bicycle inner tubes and is a water-resistant, all-weather accessory. The bag is lightweight and can store small items like keys, phones, and protein bars while you ride.

Bontrager SE Elite Recycled Grip Set

The Bontrager SE Elite Recycled Grip Set, made from recycled materials, help reduce waste without compromising on comfort or performance. The textured design gives you a solid grip, while the ergonomic shape keeps your hands happy on long rides. They’re a perfect fit for cyclists who prioritize sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free products. And they come in five cool colors.

Public Bikes Brass Bell