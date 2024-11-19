Home > Small Changes > Living The Surprising Reason Why Female Cardinals Aren’t as Colorful as Their Male Counterparts It's easy to tell them apart once you know what to look for. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 19 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Marshall Patterson/Unsplash, Patrice Bouchard/Unsplash

Cardinals are often welcome visitors to the garden. Not only do they sing a beautiful song, but many offer a bit of visual interest since their bright and colorful feathers are easy to spot, especially in the winter when they're against a more neutral backdrop. But many birdwatchers and birdwatching enthusiasts may wonder whether their winged visitors are boys or girls as they flit about the garden.

Fortunately, it's actually very easy to tell the difference between a male and female cardinal. Once you learn the trick for telling them apart, you'll never need to wonder whether you're looking at a Mr. or a Mrs. again! Continue reading to learn more about the birds, including the special spiritual significance some folks believe cardinals possess.

How can you tell the difference between a male and a female cardinal?

As it turns out, the easiest way to tell the difference between a male and female cardinal lies in the bird's coloring. As is typical with birds, the male's feathers are brighter and more flashy than the female's, which are often a muted brown or tan-looking color. The males don't get bold red feathers immediately. Instead, both sexes look very similar until they are mature enough to fledge.

It's only after they leave the nest that male cardinals begin to get their telltale bright color, which they begin to grow after a soft molt. In addition to having a more subdued coloring, female cardinals also lack the black mask that male cardinals sport around the face. Other than that, the American Bird Conservatory says that there's not too much else to note about the difference between the two, except that the females tend to be slightly smaller than the males.

The reason why you're likely to see more male cardinals out and about than females likely has to do with nesting practices, since female cardinals are more likely to be back at home tending to the babies or watching their eggs.

There's a spiritual reason why you may be seeing cardinals.

Some people believe that cardinals represent a loved one who has passed away. Their arrival is sometimes even thought to signify that those who have passed on are trying to send a message, according to Parade magazine. And that's not all they are believed to represent, either. Some people think that the arrival of a cardinal in your yard can mean that you're due for some positive change in your life.

Whether that means a new job or a new relationship can vary, but those who see hope and happiness on the wings of these red birds often find their arrival to be a welcome one. Of course, these aren't the only birds believed to bring good tidings — Parade notes that owls and Blue Jays can also be a sign of good things to come — but they are likely easier to spot.