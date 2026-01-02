How Much Is Beloved Filmmaker David Attenborough Worth? The filmmaker lives a notoriously modest life, helping him to grow his fortunes. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 2 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Many people associate the name David Attenborough with some of the filmmaker's most beloved movies. His hits include documentaries like Earth, Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monsters, and The Penguin King. And while some of his films are more well-known than others, almost everyone has at least heard of his Planet Earth series and The Blue Planet, both of which made him a household name for a period of time as nature lovers became obsessed with his works.

But, with as vast as his collection of work is, Attenborough doesn't live a flashy life of excess, making many wonder what David Attenborough's net worth is. For someone who has rubbed elbows with actual royalty like Prince Harry and King Charles, it would make sense that Attenborough's fortunes are vast. However, what the filmmaker is really worth may surprise you. Here's everything we know about Attenborough's finances, including how he makes his money these days.

What is David Attenborough's net worth?

According to Parade magazine, Attenborough's net worth was roughly $15 million in 2025. That money seemed to break down pretty evenly across his prior projects, with the magazine saying that he earned somewhere around $5.3 million in 2024, which could be due in large part to cash reserves held by his David Attenborough (Productions) Limited company. In years prior, he made more modest amounts, like in 2022 when he was believed to have made just $1.6 million, according to The Sun.

Of course, these figures are all just estimates and assumptions based on some of what is known about the 100-year-old naturist's earnings and spending habits. Since, the British star is known to be frugal and to avoid lavish purchases, it's likely that he has maintained most of his fortune over the years. Not only that, but smart investments and continued projects likely help him pad his savings, which is why it stands to reason that he'd have all those zeros in his bank balance.

How does David Attenborough make his money?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth blog, Attenborough likely owes a lot of his money to his career with the BBC, where he was one of the highest-paid network stars. But, the British broadcaster isn't the only one making payments to the journalist. He also earns supplemental payments from other global media groups, like Sky News and Netflix. While Attenborough spends a lot of time behind the camera, he can also be found on screen as well, which likely earns him additional payments.