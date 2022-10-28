Pumpkin Composting Events, to Ensure Your Pumpkin Is Properly Disposed Of After Halloween

Halloween generally leaves us with an abundance of trash — candy wrappers, beer cans, and pumpkins are only a few of the items that may wind up being tossed.

And while wrappers are generally destined for landfill trash, and beer cans are recyclable (as long as they're empty!), many are unclear on how to dispose of pumpkins. While you may be tempted to toss 'em in the landfill trash, they are actually compostable — and depending on where you live, you might be able to bring them to a free pumpkin composting event.