How to Harness the Power of 11/11 — What A "Manifestation Portal" Means for You and Your Life Once you know the meaning behind 11/11, you'll likely see it everywhere! By Lauren Wellbank Updated Nov. 11 2024, 2:21 p.m. ET

For those who follow and believe the impacts of the western zodiac, 11/11 is an important figure. It doesn't matter whether you see the number represented as a date, as a time, or even just as part of another number sequence, the digits have a great deal of meaning for many.

As such, many people believe that the date November 11th carries a great deal of weight. The same can be said of when the clock strikes 11:11 as well. Keep reading to learn more about the 11/11 manifestation portal, including how you can harness some of that energy to make your dreams and goals a reality.

Source: Waldemar/Unsplash

What is the significance of the time 11:11?

According to Glamour, seeing the time 11:11 on a clock may make people feel like they've seen something special. That's not just because the numbers are mirrored. The magazine says it has to deal with the significance of the number 11 itself. In numerology, 11 is believed to be representative of new beginnings.

That's likely why so many people feel compelled to make a wish when they see these digits on the clock or on their phone. It seems like the perfect time to embark on something new, even if that means only hoping for something new to happen!

Folks also believe that November 11th (AKA: 11/11) is also a lucky pairing of the number twins, with many believing that this date is actually the best time for manifesting your dreams!

Ways to manifest using the 11/11 portal:

Now that you know why people believe the doubled 11s to be good luck, it's time to learn how you can use that lucky number for yourself. According to VeryWell Mind, first, figure out what you want to happen and set some intentions. Want to get an offer on that job you just interviewed for? Or hoping that cute barista is finally going to make a move and give you their number? Start believing that it can happen by harnessing the power of positive thinking.

Next, you'll need to visualize your dreams coming true. So, with the example of the new job, you'll want to start imagining what it will look like when you get that phone call from HR extending you the offer. Imagine what they'll say, what you'll say, and how it will feel. Another option involves making a vision board. A vision board can include all kinds of words or imagery, just as long as it makes your end goal feel more reachable to you.

There are others who enjoy using the 3-6-9 method. This entails either saying or writing what you want to happen at three different points in the day, doing it three times in the first round, six times and the second, and nine times in the last round.