Violet Affleck Is Often Seen Wearing a Mask, and Now We May Know Why

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed that Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, is more often than not wearing a mask. And not just any mask, but an N95, the same high-grade mask that became a staple during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s been spotted wearing one at places like Michael Rubin’s White Party in 2023 and while casually running errands with her mom. For years, no one really knew why Violet chose to keep wearing a mask, especially as most people have moved on from the pandemic. But after she made an appearance at a big event in September 2025, we may finally have a clearer idea of why Violet actually wears one.

Why is Violet Affleck wearing a mask?

It would seem Violet is wearing a mask for its intended purpose, to protect herself from circulating germs and diseases, and to protect others if she’s showing any signs of illness. While that wasn’t entirely clear as the reason for her continued use of a mask over the past few years, her appearance and plea at the UN Headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, 2025, as part of the “Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action” event, now puts it into perspective.

According to the New York Post, Violet wore an N95 mask during her speech, where she urged world leaders to reconsider mask mandates. She claimed the world is ignoring the “ongoing pandemic” and argued that mandates were lifted too soon. Violet also stated that “adults” are “ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long Covid manifested in a series of choices.”

She pleaded that “every subsequent infection increases the risk of Long Covid and places people who already have it in greater danger.” Beyond supporting mask mandates, she expressed hope that “we can recognize filtered air as a human right, as intuitively as we do filtered water.”

So, it’s safe to assume Violet wears a mask whenever she feels the environment is unsafe or poses a higher risk of spreading or contracting illness. It’s not entirely clear if she masks up only when experiencing symptoms herself, but it seems more likely that she does so as a precaution — one she believes others should continue to take as well.

Does Violet Affleck have Long Covid?

One factor that may be driving Violet to keep wearing a mask and to urge world leaders to push for mandates is her own experience with post-viral health issues. While speaking at a board meeting in July 2024 about mask mandates in Los Angeles hospitals, she revealed that she “contracted a post-viral condition in 2019.”

Although many people associate post-viral conditions with Long Covid, Violet’s statement suggests otherwise. After explaining that she contracted a post-viral condition in 2019, before COVID-19 was even known in the U.S., she added, “the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”