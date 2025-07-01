Jennifer Garner Sings to Her Carrot Plants to Promote Growth — and People Say It Actually Works

The Hollywood star has built a green lifestyle around her Los Angeles home and sticks to her roots, coming from a farming family.

Jennifer Garner is one of the Hollywood stars who is an avid green thumb. She grows her own food at her Los Angeles home, and her fans are here for it. She timely enlightens people with her quirky gardening tips and tricks. In a similar feat, the actor revealed a fun fact about her vegetable garden. On the occasion of Earth Day, Garner (@jennifer.garner) shared a video of her singing and humming to a bed of carrots that reportedly promoted the plants’ growth. Many of her fans were intrigued by her uncommon gardening practice and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Jennifer Gardener sings to her carrot plants

In an interesting compilation, the 53-year-old actor showcased the growth journey of her carrot seedlings. She visited the carrot bed every day and sang to the plants right from when they were seedlings to a lush garden of mature carrot plants. She brisked her hands over them, seemingly creating a physical connection with them. Her hard work and singing paid off as she pulled a growing baby carrot fresh out of the soil and munched on it joyfully. “Fun fact: singing to your veggies helps them grow. Happy Earth Day!” Garner captioned the viral post. The Elektra star co-founded the organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, where she grows a variety of fruits and vegetables, per Southern Living.

Impressed by her efforts, fans and viewers applauded Garner with a range of insights. @kwrote, “To know what you can do is amazing, right?” “Wish I had a garden like that, but I would wash the carrot before I ate it,” mused @constance.schecher. “It’s a wonderful garden. Super Jen,” quipped @barba.ra1972. A fellow viewer, @grzegorzskindzier, said, “I heard that you have to sing to plants to make them grow better, but I have not seen it in practice. I can see that it works.” While there is no scientific evidence to support the fact that singing helps plants thrive but a 2018 study found that sound waves contribute to plant robustness. Not necessarily a chemical reaction, but singing to plants may evoke physiological responses beneficial for growth, per the National Library of Medicine.

Garner comes from a family of farmers

The 13 Going On 30 star has deep ties to the farming world because of her family. She takes pride in introducing herself as a farmer’s daughter with a rich history embedded in Oklahoma farms, where her family owns property that she is trying to restore for her organic food company. Her parents, father Harvey Newton English and mother Violet Margaret Sayre English, bought their family farm in 1936. Her dad, a WWI veteran and unemployed laborer at the time, bought the farm with a veteran’s bonus. The farmland has been in the Garner family ever since.

Inspired by her familial history, Garner cultivated every outdoor space in her LA home into a thriving garden of edibles. The mother of two grows fruits like apricots, cherries, and apples in her fruit orchard while her adorable vegetable house is brimming with thriving herbs and veggies. In a YouTube interview with Architectural Digest (@Archidigest), the star gleefully flaunted her very first cherry growing in her garden. She divulged that since water is hard “to come by” in California, she reuses the gray water from her washing machine and dishwasher to feed her orchard.

