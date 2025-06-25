What Happens When You Mix Salt With Vaseline? The Result May Astound You Scrub away with this amazing homemade beauty hack. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 25 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Vaseline

Because petrolatum is an occlusive moisturizer that protects against loss of hydration in the skin, TikTok has simply fallen in love with Vaseline beauty hacks of all kinds. Whether it's putting Vaseline on one's eyelashes or haphazardly mixing perfume with Vaseline to create a sweet-smelling, long-lasting skin moisturizer, people just love to incorporate Vaseline into their beauty routine. With all that said, is there any merit to mixing Vaseline with salt to create another hybrid product?

Article continues below advertisement

If you were to mix Vaseline with salt, what would the resulting product be? Is mixing salt and Vaseline and then applying it to your body good for your skin, or would something altogether horrible happen instead? We answer these questions, and more, below so that you can better understand why so many people are swearing by a mixture of Vaseline and salt and incorporating the mixture into their beauty routines.

Article continues below advertisement

What happens when you mix salt with Vaseline?

When you mix salt with Vaseline, the product is a super scrubber that is affordable and accessible for most people. This concoction isn't simply the mad creation of an uncredentialed TikTok user; instead, the Vaseline brand recommends mixing their product with salt or sugar on their #Vaseline101uses Beauty Hacks page.

"Mix Vaseline Petroleum Jelly with sugar or salt to create a full body scrub that will help remove any dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth," according to the Vaseline website's instructions. Whether you choose to use salt or sugar is up to you, though you would be best advised to consult with a dermatologist or your primary care physician just to confirm that such a mixture is safe to use on your particular skin.

Article continues below advertisement

As the video above instructs, once you microwave a small amount of Vaseline and mix the liquid Vaseline with sea salt, you are then advised to pour the mixture into a small container and let it harden for easier use. "The granular Vaseline is not only hydrating your skin, but also lifting up any dirt from your pores. It's gonna leave your skin butter soft," according to the video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video above, a Vaseline and salt mixture is touted as a homemade remedy and blackhead remover rather than simply as a general-purpose exfoliant. TikTok user Bronzedandbouje instructs followers to apply Vaseline directly to the area with a blackhead, then apply salt on top of the waxy Vaseline. After that, Bronzedandbouje puts a plastic cling wrap over the mixture before ultimately peeling it off to reveal a patch of skin free from blackheads.