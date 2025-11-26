Too Much of a Good Thing? Here’s What Happens When You Eat Too Many Strawberries Overindulge? Find out what to expect. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 26 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

When it comes to healthy snacks, fruits and vegetables are usually at the top of the list. But just because they're good for you, doesn't mean you can eat them to your heart's content. In fact, overdoing it with certain foods can have negative effects on your health. For example, eating too much pineapple can cause the enamel of your teeth to wear down, and can even cause your mouth to burn thanks to the acidity and bromelain in the fruit.

And while many of us already know about this, others may be surprised to hear that some of their favorite fruits can also cause issues when eating in massive quantities. For example, what happens when you eat too many strawberries? We looked into this question, and we think you may find the answers just as surprising as we did.

What happens when you eat too many strawberries?

As it turns out, strawberries can actually wreak havoc on your body when eaten in excess. According to the folks at Delish, they can cause a boat load of adverse effects, including bloating, stomach pain, and even diarrhea. That's mostly because of how much fiber can be found in strawberries.

Additionally, the fruits are acidic as well. While they don't have some of the same negative effects that too much pineapple can — for example, your mouth is unlikely to burn, tingle, or be irritated after eating a number of the berries — but you may end up with a stomachache or even acid reflux as a result. Another big worry? The sugar content. Strawberries may be lower in natural sugars than other fruits, but you could see a spike in your blood sugar if you eat too many.

That's something diabetics need to be especially aware of, according to Delish. And of course, if you're allergic to strawberries, eating too many could produce an allergic reaction. That could appear in a variety of different ways, depending on how severe the allergy is, and could include an itchy rash or swelling.

How many strawberries should you eat a day?

Since you now know what happens when you eat too many strawberries, the next natural question is how many is too many? According to WebMD, a serving of strawberries is somewhere around one cup (or eight medium sized strawberries). In that cup, you'll find 45 calories, 1.11 grams of protein, .498 grams of fat, 12.7 grams of carbohydrates, 3.25 grams of fiber, and 7 grams of sugar.