Gardener Grows Strawberries at Home Using Planters From Dollar Tree That Costed Just $1

Strawberries are one of the best parts of summer, but are not easy to grow at home. But one woman takes on the challenge with cheap items.

The joy of plucking fresh strawberries from your home-grown deck of plants is unmatched. This summer, allow your garden to be smothered by the lingering scent of ripe strawberries with this $1 setup. Gardener and houseplant enthusiast Sarah, who goes by @sarahseedtostem on TikTok, had a similar idea in mind when she purchased planters from Dollar Tree in bulk to grow juicy strawberries at home, which was also easy on her pocket. This budget-friendly planter features simple design elements ideal for growing strawberries and other herbs with minimal effort.

Woman drills holes into pots for drainage of water. (Image Source: TikTok | @sarahseedtostem)

Sarah managed to get her hands on the Dollar Tree three-section stackable planters, worth only $1.25, to transform her outdoor garden space into a strawberry haven. Recognizing it as the perfect opportunity, the houseplant enthusiast got to work and fetched eight of these stackable planters from Dollar Tree. In a viral snippet, she showcased how she created the strawberry setup using the stackable planters and planted bare roots to establish the plants.

Gardener plants bare strawberry roots into the planters. (Image Source: TikTok | @sarahseedtostem)

“The first step is to poke out the drainage holes. It’s important that they have lots of good drainage,” Sarah explained. For the second step, the gardener peeled out all the label stickers from the planters to give the strawberry setup an aesthetic appearance. She purchased a few strawberry roots from Walmart to plant them in. “They look pretty dry and crispy. So, I’m not entirely sure if they are going to actually grow. But we’re going to give it a try,” she said.

Woman Hands seedling growing.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images |ch__ch)

The poster untangled the roots and soaked them in water for about two hours to plump up the dried-out roots. Sarah filled up every one of her stackable containers with soil and carefully planted the bare roots. “When planting bare root strawberries, you want to make sure that all of the roots get down into the soil, that you leave the crown, the base of the plant part above the soil line,” the gardener advised. Even though she was doubtful whether the roots would grow, Sarah watered all the planter pots and hoped for the best.

Ripe strawberries on a wooden table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Westend61)

The TikTok post received 19,000 hearts from fellow plant enthusiasts. Most people raved about the inexpensive Dollar Tree pots. “I did the same. Only 4 made it. Oh well,” wrote @potterybynatalie while @blessthismess78 revealed, “I have this type of container and I had high hopes but only the top 2 layers got enough sun to grow berries. I was so disappointed that the container shadows the plants too much.” “Save your receipt and packaging. I had no luck with those,” suggested @momma_glitter55. Sarah did not share a follow-up on her strawberry garden.

However, the Dollar Tree stackable planters, still on sale for $1.25, always sell out in the Dollar Tree stores because of their multipurpose uses, per their official website. A shopper, Jeturner7, stated, “Hands down the best Bang for your buck at Dollar Tree. If you can find them in store (January/February), buy them, but they sell out fast.” While another reviewer shared, “Very nice quality. I used these as starter planters and then moved my starts to the larger planters.” In general, growing strawberries can be challenging and depends on several factors like soil conditions, watering, and pest control, per Whitney Anderson Gardening.

You can follow @sarahseedtostem on TikTok for more videos.

