Meet Nuthatch Naturals: The Children’s Skincare Line That’s Gentle, Safe, and Actually Good For The Environment “Children like to do what their parents do, so include them in your own routine.” By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 6 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Nuthatch Naturals

For parents of children with sensitive or dry skin, finding skincare that’s both safe and effective can feel like navigating a minefield. Enter Nuthatch Naturals, a plant-based, hypoallergenic, and tear-free skincare line designed specifically for children—and endorsed by the expert who knows both sides of the equation: a parent and a chemical engineer.

Article continues below advertisement

Founded by Dr. Marc de Mul, a skincare scientist with more than 25 years of R&D experience, Nuthatch Naturals was born out of a personal parenting challenge. “When our daughter needed a moisturizer for her dry skin, we looked for a hypoallergenic product without adult ingredients, such as retinol, fragrances, and other irritants,” Marc recalls. “We also wanted it to be good for the planet. We could not find any product that met these basic criteria, so we decided to create one ourselves.”

Skincare That Kids Will Actually Use

Nuthatch Naturals isn’t just about safety—it’s about usability, too. The brand’s daily lotion and face & body wash are tear-free, hypoallergenic, and USDA 100% biobased, making them safe for delicate skin while aligning with eco-conscious values. “Children’s skin is proven to be more sensitive than adult skin,” Marc explains. “Hypoallergenic and carefully tested formulas are essential, but products also need to be used. That’s why tear-free cleansers are so important—kids actually enjoy using them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nuthatch Naturals

Designed with playful, approachable packaging and fun interactive elements, Nuthatch Naturals makes daily skincare a game rather than a chore. “Children like to do what their parents do, so include them in your own routine,” Marc advises. “On every package we include a puzzle—making skincare fun encourages kids to participate without fuss.”

Article continues below advertisement

Safe, Sustainable, and Scientifically Formulated

What sets Nuthatch Naturals apart from other children’s skincare brands is the combination of scientific rigor, sustainability, and child-focused design. The Everyday Face & Body Wash is the only children’s cleanser on the market with USDA 100% biobased certification, confirming it contains no synthetic or petroleum-based ingredients. Products are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and designed to give parents peace of mind.

“We don’t just say we are natural,” Marc emphasizes. “Our products are tested by an expert lab and carry the Leaping Bunny seal. Parents can trust that what they put on their children’s skin is safe and effective.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: nuthatch naturals

The Essentials for Parents

Among the brand’s offerings, Marc recommends looking for hypoallergenic products as a must-have. “Many kids experience rashes caused by fragrances or harsh chemicals in adult skincare. A hypoallergenic product avoids these irritants and keeps skin healthy,” he explains. Nuthatch Naturals currently offers the Daily Soothing Lotion and Everyday Face & Body Wash, with plans to expand into sun care and other sustainable, kid-friendly solutions. Each product bridges the gap between efficacy, safety, and fun—helping parents establish a consistent skincare routine while giving kids a positive experience.