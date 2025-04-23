5 Ways to Naturally Reduce Your Cortisol Levels and Lower Your Stress These will make you look better and feel better. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 23 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Sumit Bisht/Unsplash

Feeling anxious, stressed, or irritable? The hormone cortisol may be to blame. Known as the stress hormone, this chemical is released by the brain, and it can influence everything from your mood to your weight, creating a variety of unpleasant symptoms that include sleeplessness, irritability, and even headaches. But we're not powerless against this hormone, and there are things you can do to combat it.

In fact, there are several natural ways to reduce cortisol levels, and most of them are fairly easy to accomplish once you know what you need to do. Keep reading as we dive into some of these natural fixes, so you can figure out how to feel less stressed each day.

You can reduce cortisol levels naturally.

Since cortisol is a naturally occurring hormone, it may be no surprise that you can reduce high levels of the chemical naturally as well. According to the HCA Houston Healthcare blog, some of the easiest natural remedies include: Limiting caffeine intake

Getting an adequate amount of sleep

Utilizing relaxation techniques

Taking dietary supplements

Eating a well-balanced diet

Limiting caffeine intake may sound like a no-brainer, since high levels of caffeine have been associated with feelings of increased anxiety, according to Health.com. In this case, it sounds like anything above 400 milligrams of caffeine per day can set off symptoms. When you consider that caffeine can be found in everything from chocolate to tea, it's important to monitor how much you're consuming if you're struggling with feeling stressed.

Fixing your sleep can be a bit trickier, especially if your stress levels are what is keeping you from getting enough shuteye. That's likely why mediation and relaxation techniques are also touted as natural solutions to high cortisol levels, since these changes can go hand in hand. To get the most out of this natural fix, try meditating or performing relaxation techniques just before bed so that you'll set yourself up for a good night's sleep.

Sometimes your increased cortisol levels can be a response to a deficiency in certain nutrients and supplements, since these can help you naturally manage your stress. Those looking to lower cortisol levels may want to head to their vitamin aisle, focusing on things like vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, according to HCA Houston Healthcare.

Of course, eating a well-balanced diet can also help you up your vitamin levels, allowing you to experience the perks you'd get from supplements without the daily dose.

What foods raise cortisol levels?

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, some of what you're eating can also increase your cortisol levels. They include foods that are heavy in refined carbohydrates and added sugars, like sodas and cookies, which are unfortunately some of the items that you're most likely to reach for when you're already feeling tense or stressed out.

Fried foods are another guilty pleasure that may be contributing to your stress levels. That's because they are higher in trans fats, which cause inflammation. Not only that, but your body struggles to break these fats down, which adds additional stress onto your system. As you can see, there are plenty of natural ways to reduce your cortisol levels, and most of them involve developing healthier habits in your day-to-day life.