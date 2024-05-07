Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Mental Wellness Takes Center Stage at 'Outside In' — An Immersive Theatrical Experience The first-of-its-kind immersive theater experience on mental wellness at Lincoln Center is presented by The Child Center of NY. By Anna Quintana May 7 2024, Published 8:47 a.m. ET Source: Child Center of NY

New York City is known for its bold theater productions, so it is no surprise that one of its leading non-profit organizations would be inspired to put on a show of their own. The Child Center of NY has stood as a pillar of support for children and families facing the toughest challenges for seven decades, and for one night only, it is premiering a groundbreaking production focused on mental wellness.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside In, in collaboration with SoulHouse, will showcase at The Clark Studio Theater at The Lincoln Center on May 7, and is an immersive theater experience that also serves as the launch of The Child Center of NY's Community Innovation Center.

'Outside In' is a first-of-its-kind immersive theatrical experience focused on mental wellness.

Source: Courtesy Child Center of NY

The show, which will have three showings over one night on May 7 at The Lincoln Center, will follow Maya, an 18-year-old navigating the modern-day challenges of New York City. The audience will not only watch but actively participate — similar to another well-known immersive theater show, Sleep No More. The show is produced by SoulHouse, the team behind Disney’s Growing Up and MTV’s Rebel Music.

Article continues below advertisement

"As we honor National Children's Mental Health Awareness Month this May 7th, Outside In stands at the forefront, not just as an immersive play, but as the catalyst for the launch of our Innovation Center," Traci Donnelly, CEO of The Child Center of NY shared in a press release. "Outside In' is our invitation to you — our community — to explore the profound healing potential of art and play therapy. Together, let's embrace these creative approaches to support our children's mental health, sparking a movement of understanding, acceptance, and change."

Article continues below advertisement

The show is part of the kickoff of a $50 million capital campaign for The Child Center of NY’s bold new Innovation Center. The center's purpose is to disrupt the cycle of generational poverty, broken mental health systems, and other universal challenges through the power of creativity, technology, science, art, entrepreneurship, and community.

The Child Center of NY hopes to combine the science of play to develop innovative mental health services and programs.

Currently, suicide is the second-highest cause of death for teenagers in New York City. Due to this urgency, The Child Center hopes to bring awareness to the issue and raise money to continue its work of serving 58,000 children and families each year, which is more important than ever. "Outside In is not just a play; it's the launch of a mental health movement," Dr. Deep Penesetti, Chief Innovation & Medical Officer of The Child Center of NY and Founder of SoulHouse, said. "It offers a modern approach to play therapy, providing insight into the challenges of the digital age."