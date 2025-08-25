Climate Change May Be Causing an Increase in Legionnaires Disease Outbreaks Approximately 10 percent of people who contract Legionnaires disease will die from it. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 25 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Devin Avery/Unsplash

If you don't live in an area where Legionnaires disease is a known problem, you may be unfamiliar with the bacterial infection that causes intense, and sometimes fatal, illnesses in those who come into contact with it. The bacteria-born disease is typically spread in large buildings that rely on commercial grade air conditioning units to keep temperatures cool. That's because the bacteria takes hold in the water cooling tanks of these systems.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the water is vaporized, those tiny water droplets are spread through the air, where they are inhaled by people, allowing the infection to take root. Climate change is helping spread Legionnaires thanks to lower quality water being used in the systems, and the increased need to run these systems for longer thanks to rising temperatures, creating the perfect circumstances for outbreaks like Legionnaires to spread.

Source: Raymond Yeung/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why is climate change affecting Legionnaire's disease outbreaks?

Some of the extreme weather created by climate change is giving the bacteria that cause Legionnaire's disease, Legionella, exactly what it needs to thrive, according to Wired. Excessive heat, longer stretches of warm weather, and increased humidity are all fuel for the bacteria, giving them the perfect environment to reproduce. This warm weather not only helps the bacteria to grow, but it also increases people's reliance on the very air conditioning systems that spread Legionnaire's disease.

Increased rainfall also plays a role, both by creating the stagnant water where the bacteria lives and through the flooding that allows the tainted water to get into community water supplies. Unfortunately, Wired notes that it's low-income regions that are most likely to be at risk, since those cooling systems are more likely to be neglected and poorly maintained, allowing for more Legionnaire's disease outbreaks in these areas.

Article continues below advertisement

@abc7la (8/8/25) An outbreak of #Legionnairesdisease in New York City has killed three people and sickened more than five dozen since late July. Here's a breakdown of what the illness is and how you can protect yourself. ♬ original sound - ABC7LA - ABC7LA

This news isn't a shock to those in the medical field, however, since a 2015 entry in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization journal predicted an increase in these types of illnesses, saying that climate change was likely to cause an increase in Legionnaires ' disease thanks to an estimated increase in reliance on indoor cooling systems.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s time to “think Legionella” as warm weather arrives. 10+ story bldgs & some healthcare facilities are at especially increased risk for growth & spread of these bacteria. Use water management programs to help protect people from Legionnaires’ disease. https://t.co/sSDT1qVmRo pic.twitter.com/t5H407Z61y — CDC (@CDCgov) May 23, 2018

What are the symptoms of Legionnaire's disease?

Knowing how much easier Legionnaires' disease can spread, it's important to recognize the symptoms of an infection. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the disease is a more advanced form of pneumonia, and it presents with symptoms that include: Fever

Cough

Diarrhea

Confusion Those who are over the age of 50, former smokers, people with a compromised immune system, and those who have had a recent stay in a hospital or long-term care facility are especially at risk.