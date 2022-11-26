Why We Should Care About Climate Change, and Why We Need to Act Now

When a problem isn’t necessarily obvious, it can be hard to understand that it still exists. For some, climate change is extremely apparent and their everyday lives are already different. For others, the impact of climate change seems less extreme, yet it still plays a large role in their lives.

If you’re a part of the group that doesn’t feel as affected by the climate crisis, you probably wonder: Why should we care about climate change? Well, there are actually quite a few reasons.