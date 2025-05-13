Where Is the Liver King Now Following His Steroids Scandal? Brian Johnson rose to fame as an influencer, but the truth turned his brand into a cautionary tale. By Lauren Wellbank Updated May 13 2025, 6:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Brian Johnson crowned himself the Liver King as part of an effort to become a social media influencer in 2021. In the years that followed he grew his fanbase to millions of followers across multiple platforms, sharing what he said was the ancestral wisdom that helped him to become the musclebound man that so many had grown to envy. Among his core beliefs was that he owed his physique to his primitive lifestyle choices.

But, the worm turned quickly for Johnson, who was accused of using steroids to obtain his muscles, and by 2022 he confirmed his use of human growth hormones and performance enhancing drugs before issuing an apology to fans. Word that Johnson's story would appear in a 2025 Netflix docuseries left some wondering if the Liver King is alive. Keep reading to find out what happened to Johnson, and what he had to say about his scandal when it broke.

Source: Netflix

Is Liver King alive?

Good news for fans of Johnson, the Liver King is alive and well. As of May 5, 2025 he was still posting content on his Instagram page, which included a trailer for an episode of the Netflix docuseries, Untold. While the Liver King isn't quite as active as he used to be online, his content still largely focuses on his health and wellness journey, which features a lot of videos of Johnson doing intense physical workouts.

And of course, his videos still feature the occasional content showcasing the Liver King's unusual diet, which includes animal testicles, minced organs, and obviously liver.

Where is the Liver King now?

As we mentioned, the Liver King shared a clip from the Netflix docuseries Untold. But, it wasn't just any episode, it was the one titled Untold: The Liver King. The episode is set to drop May 13, 2025 and will feature the story of how Johnson built, and then lost, his supplement empire when he was outed for using steroids.

And according to The Guardian, the episode follows Johnson's social media antics closely, and includes many of the videos Johnson recorded of himself eating raw liver and bovine testicles. The footage may be upsetting to some, since it is both graphic and features the consumption of animal products. Additionally, Johnson leans heavily into the masculinity movement, which can be off putting to some viewers for a whole different reason.

Source: Netflix

Still, there are those who may find the episode enjoyable. In fact, some publications are comparing the episode to Netflix's 2020 breakout hit Tiger King. But, whether this ends up being the final 15 minutes of fame for Johnson, or an extension of his time, remains to be seen. As of the time of publication the influencer still boasted a large following across Instagram, TikTok, and other apps, which means he still maintained a high follower account, even after his scandal.