People Looking for Estrogen Patches May Have Trouble Finding Them as Supplies Dwindle The hormone patches have become quite popular. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 22 2026, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash

As more women are sharing their stories about perimenopause and menopause symptoms, there has been a rising awareness of the range of changes people go through at this stage of life. And while many generations have opted to push through the pain, so to speak, more and more people are opting to treat their symptoms with hormonal options, like estrogen. Estrogen has been hailed as a hero for many, and some say taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been a game-changer for how they feel.

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However, now that word has gotten out, it seems as though some manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the demand for HRT. As such, many are reporting that there is an estrogen patch shortage, which is wreaking havoc on the women who are already relying on the hormonal treatment to deal with their symptoms, as well as those who had hoped to find some relief by using these patches. Keep reading to learn more about the shortage and why it's happening now.

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There's an estrogen patch shortage.

The shortage has been caused by a simple issue with supply and demand, according to PBS, which notes that the demand is outpacing the supply. That's because the patches have grown in popularity over the past few years, with a notable increase in awareness about what they can do since 2025, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the black box warning that "overstated" the risks associated with HRT. But, it's more than just an increased demand causing problems.

According to a doctor who spoke with PBS, part of the issue can also be traced back to supply chain problems and tariffs. Unfortunately for those who are waiting to get their hands on these treatments, there's no clear end in sight to any of these three factors, which means that the shortages could go on indefinitely. That means the women who need these patches to help deal with everything from night sweats to sleepless nights will be out of luck until something dramatically changes.

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Estrogen Patch Shortage Causes 'Panic' as Women Miss Doses. It Could Take Years to Resolve https://t.co/q1a7tkIgp3 — People (@people) April 9, 2026

What are the alternatives to estrogen patches?

While patches may be the most popular form of HRT, the doctor who spoke with PBS said demand for estrogen had gone up 86 percent over the past five years, with half of the prescriptions for the hormone being filled as estrogen patches — there are other options. According to the Cleveland Clinic, you can also take estrogen in these forms: Pills

Gel, lotion, or cream (used topically or in the vagina)

A ring that is inserted into the vagina

A spray applied to your arm

What symptoms does estrogen therapy treat?