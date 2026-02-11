“Natural” Sweetener Found To Have Potential Risks in Surprising Study The sweetener was originally discovered in 1848. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Feb. 11 2026, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Myriam Zilles/Unsplash

In the quest for alternatives to sweeteners like sugar, many people have turned to a variety of options. From natural sweeteners like honey to compounds like aspartame, the market is flush with choices for those looking for a low or no-calorie way to add a bit of sweetness to their foods and drinks. And while some of these options have been around for generations, others are relatively new to the market, which means scientists are still learning about the risks and rewards of using them.

Article continues below advertisement

That includes erythritol. This white powder may have been discovered back in the 1800s, but according to Newsweek, it wasn't tested as a sweetener for more than 150 years. After becoming popular in Japan, the use of erythritol spread around the world, prompting scientists to look into the "natural" sweetener. According to a study that was published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, there may be an increased risk of stroke for those who use the sweetener. Keep reading to learn more.

Source: Immo Wegmann/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Study shows Erythritol consumption may increase stroke and heart attack risk.

The University of Colorado published a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology, citing a possible increased stroke risk for erythritol users. According to the findings, the sweetener damages the barrier that protects the brain, increasing the risk of stroke. But, that's not all they found. The research also suggests that higher levels of erythritol can also cause adverse cardiac outcomes, which include heart attack. This happens because the chemical overwhelms the body's natural defenses.

The disruption to the natural function of the body's cells can also cause blood flow regulation to slow down due to constricted vessels, while also sabotaging the body's natural blood clotting protection. It's this lack of protection that allows the clots to grow big enough to block vessels and cause a stroke instead of getting dissolved naturally. This information isn't exactly new, and the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against non-sugar sweeteners in a 2023 statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Elena Leya/Unsplash

According to the guideline, the WHO stated that non-sugar sweeteners weren't recommended when it came to regulating blood or weight, since there was no long-term benefits. In fact, the organization warned that that extended use of these types of sugar alternatives could actually increase your risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as increasing cardiovascular disease and mortality rates in adults. Instead, WHO suggests satisfying your sweet tooth by using foods with natural sugars, like fruit.

Article continues below advertisement

What foods are sweetened using erythritol?

Curious whether you're unknowingly using erythritol? According to Newsweek, it can be found in several foods, including: Foods advertised as diabetic-friendly

Sugar-free sweets like baked goods, candy, and ice cream

Low-calorie yogurts and puddings

Energy/diet drinks

Protein bars

Meal replacement shakes

Sugar-free mints or gums While erythritol is pretty commonly found in a lot of different things, it should be clearly marked on the ingredients, making it easy to identify if you want to void it.