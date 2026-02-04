Florida Nurse Erik Martindale Is No Longer Registered Following Anti-MAGA Facebook Post "Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs." By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 4 2026, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: AGJamesUthmeier/X

Seriously: what is going on in the state of Florida? As if the news of the construction of Alligator Alcatraz wasn't enough, on the other end of the extreme on the political spectrum is Florida healthcare worker Erik Martindale, who publicly stated his intention to refuse to administer anesthesia to patients who identify with the MAGA political belief movement. Coinciding with President Donald Trump's introduction of his "Great Healthcare Plan," the outlook for American healthcare is grim.

Article continues below advertisement

It is a scary time to be a healthcare employee, a patient in need of care, or even remotely affiliated with the American healthcare system, especially as a nurse. Indeed, with a healthcare professional publicly stating their refusal to perform a basic necessity for a surgery or procedure, we are in a state of crisis. Continue reading below to learn more about Martindale's social media controversy, as well as the consequences of his actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Martindale has lost his license to practice as a nurse in the state of Florida.

On Jan. 29, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier tweeted the following message: "Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida. Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve." Uthmeier was referencing a Facebook post from Martindale that, in no uncertain terms, clarified Martindale's disdain for the MAGA movement.

Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida.



Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve. https://t.co/JuUXdNvEfe — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 29, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Writing on what appears to be his now-private Facebook page, Martindale allegedly wrote: "I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses, and I can refuse anyone!" Of course, assuming that a patient has provided their consent to receive anesthesia, it would appear that Martindale is violating a code of medical ethics and conduct.

According to a report by Florida's WPEC CBS 12 news affiliate, Martindale claimed his Facebook account was hacked and that it wasn't really Martindale who authored the post, "though state officials proceeded with reviewing his license status." Another interesting layer to the story, as WPEC CBS 12 notes, is that the Florida Board of Nursing lists Martindale's License Status as "Null and Void" and his License Expiration Date is listed as April 30, 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida.



Hopefully, the 43 likes were worth his career. pic.twitter.com/U8t8jhhgmw — X22 Report (@X22Report) January 30, 2026

Martindale is not the first nurse to lose the privilege of practicing in the state of Florida in January 2026.

As WPEC CBS 12 also reports, Uthmeier announced that Boca Raton, Fla.-based nurse Alexis "Lexie" Lawler was also banned from practicing nursing in the state of Florida following a viral TikTok video "wishing severe childbirth injuries on [White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]."

Article continues below advertisement

Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida.



Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross. I'm proud of @FLSurgeonGen for… https://t.co/bil0VltF9Y — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 28, 2026