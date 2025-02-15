Nurse Reveals The Early Warning Sign of Dementia That Appears When Making a Cup of Tea

Dementia is the most common form of cognitive decline observed later in life but a nurse revealed that it can be curbed with vigilance.

Over 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide and this number is only projected to increase, WHO reported. It is also the seventh leading cause of death with women facing greater risks due to disability inflicted by dementia. It is essentially a collective term for a multitude of diseases and conditions that directly affect the brain impairing their ability to think, remember, and reason. While there is no corrective treatment for the behavioral disorder yet, it is best to look out for early signs to slow down the progression generally linked with aging and genetics. On that note, trainee nurse Diana Allison (@nursedianny) encouraged people to be vigilant about one early sign that crops up when making a cup of tea.

An old woman struggling with memory. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

Difficulty in performing familiar tasks on a regular basis is a potential early sign of dementia. The nurse said, “People with dementia might struggle to complete everyday tasks like making a cup of tea or managing their money.” For example, they wouldn't even remember to put the tea bag into the cup, or they don't remember the order of their work.

In addition, the TikTok user also pointed out two other early signs that people must keep an eye out for. She mindfully noted that memory loss is a considerable indicator and “one of the first signs” of dementia. But that does not necessarily apply to every individual who forgets a tiny detail as the medical expert suggested that occasional forgetfulness of names, people, and places is normal.

A person brewing tea in a kettle. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Uriel Mont)

“Frequent forgetfulness and an inability to recall recently learned information can be concerning,” the video creator stated. For the third and final tip, she noted that people facing problems with language and cohesive speaking can also be an early indicator of dementia onset. “They might have trouble finding the right words or following a conversation,” the nurse added. The expert quickly noted that dementia is a “complex and challenging” condition that can be alleviated by early detection and “proactive management.” A good understanding of the risk factors involved and adopting a healthy lifestyle are key to disease prevention.

A doctor holding a pen. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics.com)

Dementia is one of the most prevalent diseases that impair cognitive function, which is a predominant quality that makes humans intelligent and instinctual. Learning, thinking, reasoning, remembering, problem-solving, decision making and attention to detail are some of the abilities characterized by a healthy cognitive function, per ScienceDirect. Nevertheless, there are certain risk factors involved with dementia ranging from age to genetics and lifestyle.

Dog ownership is associated with a reduced odds of dementia - cat ownership has no effect.



🧵1/9 pic.twitter.com/vMTn5a3MMK — Nicholas Fabiano, MD (@NTFabiano) February 11, 2025

According to Stanford Medicine and Health Care, there are a specific number of genes identified by researchers that increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease– the most common form of dementia. Family genetic history of dementia often plays a role but in some cases, susceptible individuals never develop the disease. Smoking and excessive alcohol use also increase the risk of mental decline and dementia, recent studies explain, per the source. Interestingly, people who drink moderately are reported to be at a lower risk of dementia than heavy or non-drinkers.

Besides those factors, mild cognitive impairment while may seem harmless initially can predispose an individual to greater risks of the disease. About 40 percent of people over the age of 65 with mild cognitive impairment were confirmed to have dementia within three years of time. Other facets include diabetes, cholesterol, and atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of fatty substances, cholesterol, and other matter in the inner lining of an artery.

You can follow @nursedianny on TikTok for more health information and medical tips.