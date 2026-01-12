Here’s Why Nearly 15,000 Nurses Are on Strike in New York City This marks the largest nurses' strike in New York City's history. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: CMJenGutierrez/X

In what has been a picture-perfect photo opportunity for local politicians cashing in on the free media attention, the largest nurses' strike in New York City history is currently ongoing. Following the 31,000-strong Kaiser Permanente nurses' strike just a few months prior, the latest news attests to the heartbreaking working conditions that nurses endure in the devastatingly broken U.S. healthcare system. Why, you must be wondering, are 15,000 nurses in New York City on strike right now?

It's important to understand why the New York State Nurses Association has its representatives and its members striking at such a critical time. Who are the key players in this dire situation? Why wasn't an agreement reached by the deadline? And what other important information should you know? Continue reading below to understand why 15,000 nurses are on strike in New York City, and if a resolution is expected in the coming days.

Why are nurses on strike in New York?

According to a report in ABC7 New York, representatives failed to reach an agreement in contract negotiations, leading to the largest nurses' strike in New York City's history. Nurses' contracts expired on Dec. 31, and consequently, the New York State Nurses Association has led a strike for nurses affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, Montefiore Hospital, and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

If nurses are outside, something’s wrong inside! Scenes from Mount Sinai Morningside! pic.twitter.com/cQuln6kgnN — NYSNA (@nynurses) January 12, 2026

"The union says it wants higher pay, an increase in staff to manage patients, fully funded benefits and better workplace protections against violence for its members," according to the report in ABC7 New York. "At 6 a.m. Monday, waves of nurses walked off the job — raising their voices in the dark, banging drums, and blowing whistles."

.@MountSinaiNYC West nurses are fired up. We are on strike for a fair contract that protects nurse and patient safety! Appreciate the solidarity from AM @AlexBores who led nurses in a chant in the early hours! #nycnursestrike pic.twitter.com/TFLX3bJbPL — NYSNA (@nynurses) January 12, 2026

Per the report, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency, opining that "a strike 'could jeopardize the lives of thousands of New Yorkers and patients.'" Nevertheless, despite Gov. Hochul's warning, each of the affected hospitals remains open and in operation. "Hospitals like Mount Sinai said they have hired more than 1,000 agency nurses to help combat disruptions to care," according to ABC7 New York.

Some of the 15,000 nurses who went on strike in the Big Apple Monday told amNewYork that their walkout is more than just about wages and working conditions — but, rather, the patients in their care. https://t.co/Cl30Ve1gQN pic.twitter.com/7ZhOP16YUN — amNewYork™ (@amNewYork) January 12, 2026

According to a report in amNY, one nurse named Adriana explained, “We were on the Zoom call crying last night because we were thinking about our patients. But we are doing this for them in there. We are out here for them.” The realities that some nurses described have been nothing short of heartbreaking. Patient safety and care have undoubtedly been threatened by unfathomable working conditions.

NOW: Thousands NYC Nurses join STRIKE at Major Hospitals



Video by G Dano @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/cM5qaZuI5z — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 12, 2026