You’ll Never Believe What Has Been Named the Dirtiest Thing in Your House And it is not your toilet! By Lauren Wellbank Published March 17 2026, 7:35 p.m. ET Source: Collov Home Design/Unsplash

When it comes to the dirtiest things in your home, your mind may automatically go to those things that require the most attention, like the dishes you wash after cooking a meal (especially those that have come into contact with raw chicken), or the floors that are covered in muddy pawprints from your favorite four-legged friend when they come in from outside. However, a study from one group says that one of the germiest places in your home can actually be found somewhere in your bathroom.

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Now, I know you're probably thinking, "Of course, the toilet!" But, according to the study's findings, you'd be wrong. That's because researchers say that there's a place in your bathroom that has even more germs than the porcelain throne, and unfortunately for absolutely everyone, it's an item that frequently ends up pretty close to our mouths. But, don't panic, because the item that was named one of the dirtiest things in your house is actually pretty easy to take care of once you know how.

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What is the dirtiest thing in your house?

So, what item beat out the toilet (and the toilet bowl cleaner) as one of the germiest spots in the house? The toothbrush holder. Yes, take a moment to process that bit of information. NSF conducted a study in 2011, where microbiologists partnered with 22 families, asking them to swab 30 common household surfaces. From there, they tested for several different contaminants, including the bacteria coliform, which includes different bacteria that indicates the potential for fecal contamination.

The researchers found that the highest levels of coliform bacteria were found in high numbers in the bathroom. And while it would make sense that the toilet and toilet bowl cleaners would have evidence of this bacteria thanks to the nature of their job, the researchers revealed that toothbrush holders had the highest number of coliform levels. Bathroom faucet handles were apparently a close second, which may or may not make you feel better when you think about what that means.

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But, the news isn't all bad! These items are extremely easy to clean, and to keep clean. All you need to clean your faucets is some warm water, a rag, and a cleaning agent that contains chlorination (like bleach) to get the job done. As for your toothbrush holder, the same process applies, although once you have cleaned the holder you may want to find a new location for it that is behind a closed door (like a medicine cabinet) to keep those poop particles from finding their way back again.

What are the other germiest parts of the home?