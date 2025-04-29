Woman Goes Viral for "Caveman Method" Skin Care, Accused of Rage Bait "What you are seeing is dead skin that is going to flake off eventually..." By Lauren Wellbank Published April 29 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: drjeaneenchappell/TikTok

When it comes to skin care trends, some people are willing to give just about anything a try. However, not all skincare methods are created equally when it comes to the pursuit of youthful-looking skin. And, thanks to the rise in popularity of social media over the years, some skincare methods can actually do more harm than good, especially when influencers are peddling them with no background in dermatology.

Take the caveman method of skin care. This viral trend is getting a lot of attention from professionals and novice skincare enthusiasts alike. But, is this method actually good for your face? Take a look at what the experts have to say and decide for yourself.

What is the caveman method for skin care?

There's a video being passed around on TikTok that shows a woman with excessively flaky skin touting the benefits of "caveman" skin care. According to her, this method works by taking an extremely scaled-down approach to skincare, opting to forgo washing and cleaning the skin (or even wetting it at all) in favor of letting the skin's barrier naturally rebuild. But it's hard to argue with the optics of the original influencer's skin, and how uncomfortable and dry it looks in her video.

This has prompted dermatologists like @drjeaneenchappell to speak out, advising social media users not to fall for skincare fads, especially ones like this one that look like they could be dangerous or cause unwanted side effects to your skin. Instead, she says that she can't think of a single situation in which something does better by being neglected, and she offers several different solutions that the OP should be trying instead.

TikToker appears to have a fungal infection on her face thanks to caveman skin.

Videos of the original caveman skincare poster have been making the rounds on the internet, with people claiming that the video proves that the OP has a fungal infection. Others claim that the influencer posted the clips as "rage bait" (and her skin condition is a mixture of clay mask and powder foundation) to go viral and make money from the app. However, the OP later claims that her condition is brought on by something called retention hyperkeratosis, which a lot of pros seem to agree with in the comments of her post.

That being said, this is the internet we're talking about, and you can't ever take anything at face value. If you go back and look at older posts from the OP, it looks like she was laid off just a few months before she started posting about her caveman skincare method, and was on the hunt for a new position in digital marketing. We can't really think of a better way to land a new job in this industry than by going as viral as she has, which keeps us suspicious of this whole thing.