Captain Sully Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis After Noticing Subtle Memory Changes “This new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service." By Anna Quintana Published July 14 2026, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the retired pilot best known for safely landing US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009, has revealed that he is living with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The aviation icon shared that he was diagnosed in August 2025, per People, after noticing changes in his memory, including difficulty recalling names, repeating stories, and experiencing sleep disruptions.

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Sullenberger said he decided to speak publicly about his diagnosis to help reduce the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and encourage other families facing the disease to feel less alone. Despite the diagnosis, the pilot emphasized that he remains hopeful and is committed to continuing his lifelong mission of serving others through advocacy.

Source: MEGA First Officer Jeffrey Skiles and Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger

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Captain Sully's was 74 years old at the time of this diagnosis.

Captain Sully, whose full name is Chesley Burnett Sullenberger III, is 75 years old today. He became a household name after the "Miracle on the Hudson" on Jan. 15, 2009, when he successfully landed a disabled Airbus A320 in the Hudson River after a bird strike disabled both engines. All 155 passengers and crew members survived, and his calm response turned him into one of aviation's most respected figures.

Since retiring from commercial aviation in 2010, Sullenberger has worked as an aviation safety advocate, author, and public speaker. Now, he hopes that sharing his Alzheimer's diagnosis will encourage more open conversations about the condition.

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Source: Instagram

“This new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service,” he told People. “And the answer is to speak up. It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward. And about hope. So many people told us after Flight 1549, that the outcome gave them hope. Lorrie, my incredible partner of 37 years, says we can all use a little of that hope right now.”

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Signs of Alzheimer's in men:

Early Alzheimer's symptoms can appear gradually and are often mistaken for normal aging, according to the Alzheimer's Association. While the disease affects both men and women, some of the earliest warning signs include: Frequently forgetting recently learned information or conversations.

Trouble finding the right words or remembering names.

Repeating the same questions or stories.

Difficulty planning or solving familiar problems.

Becoming confused about time or place.

Changes in mood, personality, or sleep patterns.

Source: Instagram

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Sullenberger described several of these early symptoms himself, noting that names did not come as easily, he occasionally forgot stories he had already shared, and he experienced changes in his sleep. Because these symptoms can overlap with other medical conditions, experts recommend seeking a medical evaluation if memory changes begin interfering with daily life.

Stages of Alzheimer's:

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that generally develops over several stages: Early stage : Mild memory lapses, occasional word-finding difficulties, misplaced items, and subtle changes in thinking. Many people remain independent during this phase.

: Mild memory lapses, occasional word-finding difficulties, misplaced items, and subtle changes in thinking. Many people remain independent during this phase. Middle stage : Memory loss becomes more noticeable, daily tasks become increasingly difficult, and confusion, personality changes, or behavioral symptoms may develop.

: Memory loss becomes more noticeable, daily tasks become increasingly difficult, and confusion, personality changes, or behavioral symptoms may develop. Late stage: Individuals typically require around-the-clock care as the disease affects communication, mobility, and the ability to perform basic daily activities.

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@theralroom Every family navigating Alzheimer's deserves a map. Not because it makes the journey easier — but because knowing what is coming next helps you make better decisions and protect dignity at every stage. Here it is in plain language. STAGE 1 — EARLY Forgetting recently learned information. Repeating questions. Struggling with complex tasks like managing finances or medications. The person may still be living independently, but the decline has begun. This is the stage where hard conversations need to start — while the person with dementia can still participate in shaping their own care. STAGE 2 — MIDDLE The longest and hardest stage for families. Daily routines require help. The person may no longer recognize close family members. Wandering and sleep disturbances become real safety concerns. This is typically when families begin seriously considering additional support outside the home. STAGE 3 — LATE The ability to speak, walk, and swallow are gradually lost. The person becomes fully dependent on others for all care. The goal shifts from managing the disease to maximizing comfort and dignity for however much time remains. The stages are not just clinical information. They are a guiding tool. The earlier families have the hard conversations — about preferences, legal documents, and placement — the more the person with dementia can participate in shaping their own journey. The map does not eliminate the road. But it helps you travel with your eyes open. Save this and share it with a family who needs it right now. Not medical advice — consult a qualified care professional for individual guidance. #RAL #assistedliving #dementia #seniorcare #dementiaawareness ♬ original sound - theralroom