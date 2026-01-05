Brett Favre Reveals Health Update a Year After His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis "I’m probably like most people – I thought there was just one Parkinson’s and that was it." By Jamie Bichelman Updated Jan. 5 2026, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Yet another legendary NFL player has shared heartbreaking news with fans, as Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre provided an update a little over a year after revealing his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. As of now, the iconic quarterback has not succumbed to the devastating disease, and he is still creating new content for his 4th and Favre podcast. If you have followed the glorious highs and devastating, scandalous lows of Favre's career, you know that he has lived quite a life.

Below, we report on what we know at this point about Favre's health so that you can stay up to date on the illustrious quarterback's well-being. Continue reading to learn more about Favre's health, his latest health update more than a year after the announcement of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, and what the former quarterback is up to these days.

Brett Favre revealed a health update on the New Year's Eve edition of his podcast.

Speaking before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in September 2024, Favre revealed that he had been recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. At that time, Favre had been speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee about a company he invested in that was said to be making a concussion drug; according to an ESPN report, Favre estimated he could have potentially endured more than 1,000 concussions during his 20-year NFL career.

Brett Favre blames state officials after welfare misuse allegations:



"My family and I have faced challenges because certain government officials in Mississippi failed to protect federal TANF funds...and are trying to blame me..." damaging my good name.

pic.twitter.com/Tno75aRWtt — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 24, 2024

Yet, "The revelation about his health overshadowed Favre's testimony about TANF, the welfare funds at the heart of the sprawling Mississippi case in which he has been embroiled since 2022. At least $77 million in TANF funds, earmarked for poor families, were diverted to the rich and powerful, according to a 2019 Mississippi state audit." A little more than a year later, on the 2025 New Year's Eve edition of his 4th and Favre podcast, Favre shared an update on his health.

"I'm in the early stages of Parkinson's," Favre shared on the podcast. "I’m probably like most people – I thought there was just one Parkinson’s and that was it. There’s not. There’s multiple, many forms of Parkinson’s, and I have what’s called idiopathic, which is the most common. And I think the other thing most people think when they hear of Parkinson’s is they think of shaking."

Favre said that people sometimes misunderstand the way in which he exhibits symptoms of Parkinson's disease. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the experience of tremors is usually the first "movement symptom" associated with Parkinson’s disease.

My parents were both grade school educators and I’m thankful for them and the footprint they had on my life along with life lessons.



As we head into this New Year, I’m blessed beyond measure and have the good Lord to thank and the people He has put in my life — family,… pic.twitter.com/7tj1LayzT4 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 1, 2026