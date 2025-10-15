Former New York Jets Star Nick Mangold Shares Kidney Disease Diagnosis — "I Am in Need of a Donor" Mangold is a Jets legend who played 11 seasons in the NFL. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 15 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sadly, another legendary NFL player has shared heartbreaking news with their followers. Former Ohio State and New York Jets football player Nick Mangold revealed to his fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 14 that he has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. Mangold shared with fans that in 2006, he was diagnosed with a genetic defect that eventually led to the disease of his kidneys. He is currently undergoing dialysis and seeking a kidney transplant.

Mangold is best known to fans of college football and the NFL for his on-field prowess, but more than that, he is a human seeking medical attention for chronic kidney disease. Although football communities have come together in support of a player they once revered and still interact with to this day, people from all walks of life have come forward to share their own stories and support Mangold through his diagnosis. Let's dive into Mangold's announcement and the support he's since received.

Source: Instagram Nick with his daughter in 2020.

Nick Mangold announces kidney disease diagnosis:

To say that offensive lineman Nick Mangold is a beloved New York Jets icon is an understatement. Mangold enjoyed a prolific career in the NFL, playing his way to seven Pro Bowls. His efforts culminated in his induction into the New York Jets Ring of Honor. Contrasting his mighty, hulking frame and fearless playing style, sadly, Mangold announced on his X account that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time," Mangold admits in a graphic posted to his X account. "Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood. If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me, please go to this site and click the link to indicate 'I Want to Donate My Kidney.'"

Fans who are a healthy match are instructed how to fully search for Mangold and potentially proceed forward with donating a kidney to him. "I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," Mangold wrote. "Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me."

What happens if you donate a kidney?

According to the National Kidney Foundation's "What to Expect After Donation" page, "life after donating a kidney isn’t too different than before you donated. You can return to work a couple of weeks after you recover from surgery, return to physical activity, and eat a normal, well-balanced diet. Your risks of long-term problems like kidney failure are very low." Indeed, after a one or two-night stay in the hospital after surgery, you will be able to return home.

You are also limitless on what you can eat and drink following kidney donation, though individuals who previously consumed alcohol in heavy amounts are advised to scale back. For a more personalized assessment of how your life and eating and drinking habits may change following kidney donation, you should consult with your primary care provider in conjunction with a specialist, such as a nephrologist.