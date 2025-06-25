These Are 5 of the Best Vegetarian Protein Powders You Can Buy to Support Your Gains Soy-based protein powders are nothing to fear, scientists say. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 25 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: LyfeFuel/Unsplash

Hitting your protein goals on an entirely plant-based diet is actually quite easy and efficient once you ditch the meat and follow proper science. And for those who are short on time (and fresh fruits and veggies), there are thankfully many plant-based protein powders on the market that provide clean, ethical protein when you need it most. Once you overcome the dairy industry's propaganda and understand that soy-based protein is not harmful to your hormones, a world of nutrition opens up to you.

All of that said, if you're looking to get swole this summer and maximize your muscle gains, you should follow the Green Matters guide to vegetarian- and vegan-friendly protein powders below to better understand which plant-based proteins should have a place in your kitchen. Many of these protein powders are accessible, in terms of price and availability online, so even if you live in an area where plant-based options are scarce, you shouldn't have to go without clean, ethical protein sources.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers several vegan protein powder options.

Source: Aleksander Saks/Unsplash

Don't skip past the vegan protein powders at Sprouts, as they are the superstar standouts at the healthy grocery chain. Sprouts often runs discounts on their protein powders, so if you happen to stop by and they are regular price, give it a few days and wait until the weekend to check back to see if the price has lowered.

My personal favorites are the Superfood & Berry Vegan Protein as well as the Chocolate Peanut Butter Vegan Protein, which tastes like a dessert in smoothie form. You'll love the amino acid profile of each Sprouts brand protein powder, the powerful fruit and veggie blend that provides consumers a host of varied nutrients, and a plethora of other clean ingredients that match up with any other name brand on the market.

Orgain Vanilla Bean Organic Protein Boost Powder is available through many retailers.

A favorite of plant-based college athlete Joy Weber, Orgain is a delicious brand of vegan-friendly protein powders that can help you maximize your muscle gains. Even better, Orgain protein powders are ubiquitous across many grocery stores, and if you have a Trader Joe's store or Whole Foods market near you, you can pick up a few products without having to wait for an online delivery.

OWYN protein powders and shakes give you clean fuel to power your muscles.

The OWYN line of protein products are a favorite of many plant-powered athletes, and for good reason. The OWYN name is actually an acronym that stands for "Only What You Need," and the ingredients definitely back up that claim.

From Walmart and Target to Whole Foods, Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, and more, it's very likely that a retailer near you carries an OWYN protein product. At the very least, something from the OWYN protein line will be accessible for purchase and shipping online.

Naked Nutrition has an ever-expanding line of vegan protein powders.

The vegan line of protein and mass gainer products from Naked Nutrition is astoundingly expansive for a brand that doesn't deal with exclusively vegan products. Available through Amazon, you can almost assuredly find the right supplement that matches your favorite flavor, nutrition profile, and fitness goal.

Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein powder provides a clean, powerful formula.