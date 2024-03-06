Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Pack These Wireless Headphones for Your Next Gym Session or Trail Hike Finding the perfect headphones for exercising can be a headache — try these seven options for your next workout. By Anna Garrison Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Bose, Raycon, Jabra

Whether you're a casual gym fan or you prefer the relaxing views of a nice hike for exercise, there's one thing that we can all agree on: sometimes your everyday headphones don't cut it for working out! Finding earbuds that are both wireless (for freedom of movement) and inexpensive can be difficult, but never fear—Green Matters is here. As such, we've compiled the seven best headphones for working out, which will keep you comfortable and not break the bank.

The Fitness Earbuds

While some might recognize Raycon as a social media personality favorite, its Fitness Earbuds (which comes in charming colors such as Lavender Purple, Cobalt Blue, Everest Green, and Onyx Black) are also surprisingly durable.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones

The ninth generation of Shokz's OpenRun Pro bone-conducting headphones is available in an array of colors. They have 10 hours of battery life and loop around the back of the wearer's head for stability. Although bone-conducting headphones sound peculiar, they're perfectly safe. They're named for the way they sit on the body, allowing you to listen to music without the headphones actually sitting on your ear. Neat!

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

With an open ear design made for all-day comfort and up to 7.5 hours of power, Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds might be your favorite new pair of workout headphones. Available in two colors, black and white smoke, this water resistant design is also "open" so you can hear conversations around you while maintaining high quality audio. Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds have 7.5 hours of play time and an extra 19.5 hours of charging life in the battery case.

Beats Fit Pro

From the creators of the famous Beats wireless headphones that began the wireless headphone craze, Beats Fit Pro might be what you're looking for. Not only is it noise canceling with a transparency mode so you can still hear conversations on the go, but it's compatible with both Apple and Android products — no AirPods necessary!

Jabra Elite 8 Active

The Jabra Elite 8 Active boasts of being the "world's toughest earbuds" and has received numerous awards for its innovative design. These earbuds have "Jabra ShakeGrip™ technology" to prevent users from losing one or the other when they're sweating it out. Jabra Elite 8 Active has 8 hours of playback and 24 hours of recharging for a swift turnaround after daily use.

Push Active Wireless Earbuds

