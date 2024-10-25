Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness 7 Reasons to Drink Cucumber Water The health benefits of delicious cucumber water are plentiful. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 25 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Cucumbers are so much more versatile than you think. A jug of water infused with cucumber has roots in medical research and cultural traditions — and is more scientifically sound than some water-based "hacks" and TikTok trends. If you haven't tried cucumber water to aid your overall health, you may be missing out on some seriously amazing health benefits as well as a low-cost way to hydrate.

Below you'll find seven benefits that drinking cucumber water can bring. Keep reading to learn why cucumbers have a place not only on your salad plate, but in your drinking glasses as well.

Cucumber, lemon, and mint water is not only delicious, but helps digestion, too.

Source: iStock

I can personally attest to this benefit after drinking this concoction when experiencing tummy troubles. A glass of cold water steeped with cucumbers, lemon, and mint can be a great digestive aid, according to Eastern Kentucky University. The relieving symptoms provided by this drink are also compounded by the natural detoxifying benefits, per the source.

Drinking cucumber water is a healthier alternative to juice or soda.

Source: iStock

Per a medically reviewed article in Healthline, swapping out sugary juices and sodas with cucumber water may be a boon to your overall health and well-being. It's an easy habit change, too.

Cucumber water supports muscle tissue.

Source: iStock

According to the London-based DASH Water business, cucumbers contain silica, which supports muscles. Furthermore, this mineral boosts the health of connective tissue. DASH, therefore, recommends cucumber water as a more natural alternative to pre-workout drinks.

Cucumber water helps your skin glow.

Source: iStock

Per Vinmec, drinking cucumber water aids in maintaining healthy, detoxified, glowing skin. According to Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, founder and medical director of the New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery Center, consuming the juice of cucumbers, applying cucumbers directly to the skin, and applying cucumber juice to the skin are other ways to enjoy the skin-nourishing benefits of cucumbers.

A glass of cucumber water is rich in antioxidants.

Source: iStock

Per Healthline, cucumbers are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, beta carotene, manganese, and other healthful nutrients. Because of their antioxidant-rich profile, cucumbers can protect against cell damage and oxidative stress, according to Healthline.

Drinking cucumber water and consuming cucumbers may be protective against some cancers.

Source: iStock

According to a medically reviewed article in MedicalNewsToday, the flavonoids in cucumbers make them a smart choice that is protective against cancer.

According to the California-based Sarcoma Oncology Center, a glass of cucumber water can be especially hydrating and beneficial for individuals undergoing chemotherapy. If the prospect of consuming cucumber water as a means of hydrating and being protective against cancer intrigues you, talk to your doctor to determine if this is a safe option for you.

Protect your bones with a glass of cucumber water.

Source: iStock