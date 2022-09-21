Attention, Gym Rats: Not All Pre-Workout Is Vegan

These days, more and more gym goers are starting their workouts with a supplement known as pre-workout. With the main ingredient being caffeine, pre-workout is used to give people a boost of energy before they exercise.

Pre-workout often comes in the form of a pill or powder, and oftentimes, it comes in a wide range of flavors. And while most of the ingredients are friendly to all walks of life, certain types of pre-workout aren't vegan.