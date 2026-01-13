Vibration Plates Promise Low-Impact Weight Loss, but Do They Work? Is this just the latest health craze? By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 13 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

If you've never heard of them before, vibration plates have been having their moment on social media. That's because these devices (and their fans) claim that they can use these machines to vibrate away excess weight, help improve blood flow, and even aid in stress relief. And while being able to do all of that in a 15-minute session where you literally just sit or stand on a vibrating plate sounds like a dream come true to many people, some are saying that they may not actually do all that.

There are those who claim that vibration plates are just another fad, similar to the vibration belts that were popular back in the 50s and 60s. So, where does the truth lie? Are vibration plates effective at improving health? And if so, will they actually help you lose weight? Keep reading, and look to the experts to see what their research says about these machines, so you can decide if you should get one to help you on your health journey.

Do vibration plates help you lose weight?

Those who believe in the benefits of vibration plates say that just 15 minutes a day, three times a week, may be enough for you to experience the positive effects of the tool, which they say include weight loss. However, the Mayo Clinic says that the jury is still out. It looks like there hasn't really been enough research into the true benefits of whole-body vibrations yet. For instance, it's unclear whether the machine can mimic the benefits of other workouts.

For example, the Mayo Clinic lists swimming, biking, and walking as three activities that are proven to help with some of the things that whole-body vibration says that it does, yet there's no research the proves that the machine can provide users with the same benefits. However, there does seem to be some emerging studies showing that some users can experience things like weight loss and improved strength when they combine the vibration plates with a reduction in calories as well.

Can kids use vibration plates?

If you're interested in getting a vibration plate to see if you personally experience any positive health impacts, you may be wondering about whether or not it's safe for your kids to take a turn on the plate as well. While vibration plates like the Hypervibe have been used to help some children in a therapeutic setting, like with physical therapy or to stimulate the neuromuscular system, according to the Beelieve Pediatric Therapy blog, research is still lacking here as well.

According to a 2023 study published in the journal Elsevier Achieves of Rehabilitation Research and Clinical Translation, there is no research into the possible long-term impacts on children. Additionally, the study suggests that more research be done to weigh the risks vs rewards, especially when it comes to the possible injuries that can happen when vibration plates aren't used under the right supervision.