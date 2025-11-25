Are Glass Straws a Safe Alternative? People have shared horror stories about their glass straw accidents online. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 25 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Boglarka Salamon/Unsplash

By now, many people know that single-use plastic straws are bad for the environment. Not only can they take a very long time to decompose, but once they do, they can introduce microplastics into the soil and water. During that time — which can last from hundreds to thousands of years to biodegrade, according to some estimates — they can pose a real risk to wildlife that can become entangled in them or else end up sick after ingesting them or becoming impaled by them.

As such, many companies have come up with alternatives to traditional single-use plastic straws, and they range in material and effectiveness. And while some people have found versions they love, like silicone or metal, others are less enthusiastic about alternatives like cardboard and paper. But, when it comes to some styles, there are a few questions about whether or not they are even okay to use. For example, are glass straws safe? And if so, who are they good for, and who should skip them?

Source: Javier Eseban/Unsplash

Are glass straws safe to use?

Over all, glass straws have gotten a ringing endorsement from experts and casual users alike. Unlike some other materials like paper, they can hold up to multiple uses without impacting the taste or texture of your drink. Additionally, these straws tend to be see-through, which makes keeping them clean and free from mold and bacteria a little bit easier. They are also typically made from materials that are generally considered safe, according to Strawsome, and won't leach toxins into your drink.

Not only that, but they tend to be free from some of the top no-no's, like BPA, lead, and PFAS. However, glass straws aren't without their downsides. They are glass, which means they can break, and the internet is full of horror stories from people who have ended up in the hospital after their straws have shattered while they were using them. And then there's the question of whether glass straws can be used in hot drinks, which really depends on the type of materials used to make them.

Only glass straws made with heat-resistant glass, like borosilicate, is safe to use with hot drinks like tea or coffee.

Who can safely use glass straws?

While the obvious answer may be that glass straws are generally only safe for grownups to use, that really depends on a few different factors. Glass straws really should be checked before each use for cracks, chips, or breaks, which means someone who is visually impaired may have a harder time using them. Additionally, certain medical conditions could make them less desirable to use, especially if those conditions make you more prone to dropping things or those that can cause tremors.

There are probably some kiddos out there that can safely use glass straws, but as parents ourselves we would err on the side of caution with that one. Even the most "indestructible" straws can break, and a broken straw may be easy for your child to miss until they've already used it. Of course, if you want to use an alternative to single-use plastic straws, there really are plenty of options out there.

