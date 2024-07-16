14 of the Best Electric Bike Brands

Riding your bike to work every day might result in you entering the office a sweaty mess, but riding your electric bike to work will definitely help keep you a bit less sweaty — and less exhausted for the day ahead. These 14 brands all make electric bikes with low-impact commuting and sustainability in mind. Vote for the best electric bike brands once a day until August 13, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 22, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best electric bike brand!

Aventon

Source: Courtesy of Aventon

Aventon began in 2013 with its Mataró bike design. In 2014, the company formed its own racing team and has participated in many cycling events. Now, Aventon makes e-bikes and e-bike equipment with a two-year warranty for those who want to get in on the cycling action themselves. Students are also offered a $75 discount on any e-bike, and for some models of e-bike, you can also get a free battery.

Bird

Bird is well-known for its e-scooters and e-bikes, which include the A-Frame and V-Frame BirdBikes. Bird partners with organizations that recycle 100 percent of e-bike materials, such as carbon frames, batteries, and more. Bird is also certified Carbon Neutral and has purchased carbon offsets from 3Degrees.

Bosch

Tech company Bosch makes a variety of e-bike designs, for all different uses. In 2021, Bosch devised a questionnaire to send to suppliers for increased transparency, and the company website boasts a reduction of 65 percent less cobalt in its e-bikes. The company's sustainability goals, aimed for achievement by 2025, include "minimizing the carbon footprint of our products, responsibility and transparency in the supply chains, and the development of a functioning recycling economy."

Canyon Bicycles

Made and manufactured in Germany, Canyon Bicycles boasts a "direct-sales" approach and offers a wide range of bikes, including e-bikes. The company also sells gear and offers used or refurbished bikes at in-person locations as well. Canyon bikes come with a six-year warranty on most parts.

Electric Bike Co.

Source: Courtesy of Electric Bike Co.

The Electric Bike Co. offers e-bikes made in the U.S. and delivered fully intact to the U.S. and Canada. The company has six models of e-bike and also offers a customizer option, so you can design your own bike (and helmet) from scratch. The company's website also states that bikes meet European Biochar Certificate standards.

Himiway

Himiway makes a variety of bikes and electric bikes, as well as gear and replacement parts. Himiway's goal is to sponsor and partner with cycling organizations to "promote the green cycling lifestyle." Currently, the company is partnered with the Adventure Cycling Association, Cal Bike, and LACBC by donating funds and fat tire e-bikes. Himiway also offers a $50 discount for civil servants.

Junglewood

Source: Courtesy of Junglewood

Canadian company Junglewood is best known for its electric bikes made with bamboo, which the founder chose based on how sustainable bamboo can be. Junglewood also makes bamboo sporting equipment, including baseball bats and lacrosse sticks, as well as bamboo sunglasses, reusable straws, and pool cues.

Pampro Bikes

Source: Courtesy of Pampro Bikes

Pampro Bikes makes electric and non-electric bikes with bamboo frames. The company was founded in 2014, and its profits go back to Ghana to be reinvested in local communities. Thanks to a partnership with UNICEF, some of Pampro's bamboo bikes are donated to schools.

Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes builds custom e-bikes to suit its clientele's needs. The company offers a wide range of e-bikes, including trikes and folding models. Rad Power Bikes also offers used bikes at its in-person showrooms, as well as student discounts.

Ride1Up

E-bike company Ride1Up encourages consumers to commit to reducing their car trips. Founded in 2018 in San Diego, Calif., the company's website boasts of trying to get clients "the best bang for your buck." If you pledge on the website to replace at least two car trips a week with a bike ride, Ride1Up will give you $40 off your electric bike purchase.

Scott Sports

Scott Sports makes a wide range of e-bike, moto, ski, and running equipment. The company's "Re-Source by SCOTT" products are "recycled, bio-based and/or renewable materials certified by third parties, representing a minimum of 50 percent more eco-responsible materials by weight," according to the website. In addition to electric road bikes, Scott Sports also carries Mountain, Gravel, Urban, and All-Terrian electric bikes.

Specialized

Specialized offers a large selection of e-bikes for all different needs. The company is a founding member of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry Responsible Sporting Initiative, and it has partnered with Redwood Materials to help recycle e-bike lithium batteries and carbon bike frames. The company has also partnered with People For Bikes and the Outdoor Industry Associations Climate Action Corps.

Tenways

Tenways offers four models of e-bike. The company has a partnership with Just One Tree, which plants a new tree for every e-bike purchased. The company also gives away free bikes to those in need with the nonprofit Wheels4Life. Tenways is currently working toward net-zero emissions, and the company has removed over 2 million grams of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere thanks to carbon offsets. Tenways also has a discount student program.

Trek

Trek makes endless varieties of bike and e-bike. The company's headquarters and U.S. manufacturing plant are powered entirely through renewable energy via Renewable Energy Certificates. Trek will recycle your electric bike's battery for you, and the company even sells used versions of its e-bikes. The company also has the Trek Foundation, which provides funding to sponsoring trails and protecting land across the U.S.