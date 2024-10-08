Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Pet Insurance Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

When you adopt a companion animal, the last thing you want to think about is ever needing to take them to an emergency vet appointment. But to give you some peace of mind should that ever happen, getting pet insurance is vital for any parent to a dog, cat, or any other animal. Here are our picks of 15 of the best pet insurance brands. Vote for the best pet insurance brands once a day until Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Nov. 14, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Pet Insurance Brand!

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance's plan covers cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. There is no age cap, and coverage begins at 8 weeks of age. The ASPCA offers two types of plans: accident-only coverage and complete coverage. You can add on two types of preventative care coverage for an additional fee. The waiting period for ASPCA pet insurance is 14 days. Customers get access to 24/7 telehealth services provided by The Vet Connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Careplus by Chewy

Careplus by Chewy's pet insurance covers dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. CarePlus offers pet insurance and wellness plans provided by Trupanion or Lemonade, so the waiting period before coverage begins depends on which provider your plan is from. Careplus offers an accident-only plan, an accident and illness plan, and additional wellness add-ons. However, you cannot mix and match your wellness and insurance plans — both must come from the same provider.

Article continues below advertisement

Embrace

Embrace provides pet insurance for cats and dogs. Plans have a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but vary by state for orthopedic needs. Pets can be insured starting at 6 weeks, and Embrace offers a 10 percent discount for multi-pet plans. Dental illness treatment is included in the accident and illness insurance policy, and Embrace also has a "wellness rewards" add-on program for preventative treatments like grooming or training.

Article continues below advertisement

Fetch

Fetch offers dog, cat, kitten, and puppy insurance. Pets can be insured starting at 6 weeks or older with no upper age limits. Fetch's waiting period for coverage is 15 days. Fetch offers comprehensive dental coverage (excluding preexisting conditions). Customers can add on Fetch Wellness starting at an additional $10/month for preventative or routine care like vaccinations or dental cleanings.

Article continues below advertisement

Figo

Figo's pet insurance covers dogs and cats. The company has no upper age limit and coverage can begin at 8 weeks of age. Figo has a one-day waiting period for accident coverage, or customers could choose to waive the waiting period for conditions with longer periods. Pet insurance plans do not cap claiim payouts by condition. Figo also offers a 5 percent discount for multi-pet enrollment and has a 24/7 live veterinarian chat.

Article continues below advertisement

Hartville Pet Insurance

Hartville Pet Insurance provides coverage for dogs and cats. Hartville coverage begins at 8 weeks of age, and does not include an age cap, but your premium may increase as pets grow older. The waiting period is 14 days for accidents, illnesses, and ligament issues. Hartville has an accident-only and an accident-and-illness policy and two optional preventative care packages.

Article continues below advertisement

Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws covers pet insurance for cats and kittens, dogs and puppies. Plan waiting periods depend on the state, but Healthy Paws offers just one type of comprehensive plan covering new accidents and illnesses. Healthy Paws has unlimited annual coverage, but animals aged 14 or older cannot enroll in Healthy Paws.

Article continues below advertisement

Lemonade

Lemonade's pet insurance covers cats and dogs. Lemonade offers no waiting period for accident coverage, but a 14-day waiting period for illnesses and a 30-day waiting period for orthopedic conditions. The company offers an up to 5 percent discount for adding another pet to your policy. Pets can start being covered by Lemonade at 6 weeks of age, and there is no age cap. Lemonade is also a Certified B Corp.

Article continues below advertisement

MetLife Pet Insurance

September is National Pet Insurance Month! Knowing what deductibles are and how they work is key to understanding pet insurance. Luckily, a pet insurance deductible isn’t too difficult to figure out!https://t.co/PdTqjw1Pp9 pic.twitter.com/mX34xXgeIH — MetLife Pet Insurance (@MetLife_Pet) September 27, 2024

MetLife's pet insurance plan covers dogs and cats. Accident coverage and optional wellness coverage begin on the effective date of your policy, but illness coverage starts 14 days later. There is no age cap for pets with MetLife, but for dogs 12 and older, annual coverage is limited. MetLife standard plans also cover holistic or alternative therapies such as chiropractic care or aromatherapy, and customers have access to telehealth services through the MetLife app.

Article continues below advertisement

Nationwide Pet Insurance

Nationwide's pet insurance plan covers dogs, cats, and exotic pets (reptiles, birds, etc.), but only those under 10 years of age. Plans begin at 8 weeks old. Customers can get a 5 percent discount for every second and third pet enrolled, and a 10 percent discount for any pet enrolled after that. Nationwide pet insurance members get unlimited, 24/7 virtual pet care through the VetHelpline app. Policies include a 14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Pets Best

Pets Best Insurance covers dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Pets can enroll in Pet's Best at 7 weeks of age and have no upper age limit. Pets Best waiting periods are determined by state or your plan. The Accident and Illness plans include coverage for periodontal disease and other dental issues. Those enrolling an additional pet with Pets Best get a 5 percent discount on BestBenefit plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Prudent Pet

Prudent Pet covers cats and dogs. The company does not have an upper age limit, so any pets can be enrolled after they turn 8 weeks old. There is a five-day waiting period for accident coverage and 14 days for illness coverage. There is also a 6-month wait period for knee or other ligament issues. Prudent Pet has a multi-pet discount of 10 percent and has a 24/7 pet telehealth line.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin

Pumpkin's pet insurance covers cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. Pumpkin covers pets aged 8 weeks and up, and has no upper age limit. The company offers a 10 percent multi-pet discount and has a 14-day waiting period. Pumpkin also has optional wellness coverage that can cover things like vaccinations or vet exam fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Spot

Spot Pet Insurance covers dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Spot offers two main plans: Accident-Only or Accident & Illness plans. Plans start for all animals at 8 weeks or older with no age caps. Spot plans also provide a 10 percent multi-pet discount for every additional pet insured. Plans have a 14-day waiting period for coverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Trupanion

Trupanion's pet insurance covers dogs and cats. The company's VetDirectPay means no waiting for reimbursement. Pets older than 14 cannot be enrolled in Trupanion. That said, premiums do not increase as enrolled pets grow older. Trupanion has a five-day waiting period for injuries and a 30-day waiting period for illnesses.