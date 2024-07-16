While regular skateboards are great for doing tricks, electric skateboards are great for getting you from point A to point B — sustainably. So, we’ve listed 15 of the best electric skateboard brands on the market, at all different price points, to help take your commute from car to cool. Vote for the best electric skateboard brands once a day until August 13, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 22, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Backfire Skateboards

Backfire Boards, which was founded in 2009 by two skateboarders, incoporates eco-friendly values and materials throughout the electric skateboard manufacturing process. The company works to source materials responsibly, utilize energy-efficient production methods, and use its platform to advocate for eco-friendly commuting with electric skateboards instead of cars.

Bioboards

Founded in 2018, Bioboards prides itself on creating the e-skateboard the team wanted to see in the world. The company has a six-month warranty and boasts of not using third parties to build its products. Bioboards products can be recharged, but in the event you lose a part or a screw, the company also sells parts and accessories to keep you covered.

Defiant Board Society

Source: Courtesy of Defiant Board Society

Founded in 2021 in Orlando, Fla., by Damon Wood, Defiant Board Society has been a long time coming. Previously, Damon founded the website Esk8 News in 2018 and had a history of building DIY boards since 2015, one of which later became the prototype for the "Defiant: One" electric skateboard sold by the company today. Each e-skateboard is made to order and can reach distances of up to 40 miles before requiring a charge.

Ecomobl

Ecomobl's products include a range of e-skateboards, longboards, off-road e-skateboards, and e-bikes. The e-skateboards are made from "high-quality aviation aluminum," and have a unique drive system that involves an "all metal planetary gear drive" versus a motor that is attached to the back or bottom of the board.

Electric Ride Co.

Electric Ride Co. is a one-stop shop for many electric vehicles. The company sells e-skateboards, e-bikes, e-scooters, and more, including e-dirt bikes and even electric surfboards. Electric Ride Co.'s goals include "offering sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions for a greener future."

enSkate

Feeling the sea breeze blowing on your face. Feeling the salt tickling your nose, and ride on the e-skateboard… enjoy your every day 💙

.

📷by @ rommel_rj_prollamantehttps://t.co/RXfbHc6dGZ pic.twitter.com/9vs8zetDvC — enSkate (@enskateofficial) October 21, 2021

enSkate was founded in 2017 with two studios: one in Los Angeles and the other in Shenzhen. The company's goals are focused on research and innovation within the electric skateboard field, including working on future development of e-skateboards that are water-resistant and lighter. enSkate offers six months warranty on its skateboards.

Evolve

Evolve, which was founded in Australia in 2008, makes its e-skateboards from bamboo. Any purchase of an e-skateboard from Evolve will come with spare screws for repairs, and you can get a warranty for a fee. The GTR Bamboo All Terrain board has an 18.6-mile range before charging is needed.

Exway

Source: Exway Wave Photos by Italian Photographer Fabio Sozza

Exway makes a number of electric skateboards in a variety of styles, including all-terrain versions and portable versions for those on the go. The warranty on most products lasts for six months, and replacement parts are also available for purchase on the Exway website.

Maxfind

Maxfind sells a wide range of e-skateboards and a smaller range of e-scooters. Each product comes with a 270-day warranty period. As for the design of the boards themselves, Maxfind's website states, "We use X-composite technology and EP raw materials to replace traditional bamboo and maple to reduce deforestation and reduce damage to nature."

Meepo

Meepo exclusively sells electric skateboards for a variety of terrains and skill levels. Meepo boards are water resistant but not waterproof, and the warranty — six months for boards and three months for parts — does not cover water damage. If you are in search of a more sustainable approach to an e-skateboard, try Meepo's secondhand section. The company also sells accessories and replacement parts for your convenience.

Metroboard

Metroboard is one of the oldest names in e-skateboards, founded in 2003 by Ilan Sabar. Metroboard products offer a six-month warranty, which can be extended up to 3 years. Metroboard sells three types of electric skateboards: the Metroboard Phoenix, the Metroboard Pathfinder, and the Metroboard X22, each of which has a carbon fiber deck.

Outdoor Eco Sports

Outdoor Eco Sports features a collection of sports gear, including but not limited to e-skateboards, e-scooters, and e-bikes. The company sells e-skateboards sold by various brands. Outdoor Eco Sports' mission is geared towards preserving nature for future generations by putting faith in electronic transportation.

Shark Wheel

Brought into the public eye after appearing on Shark Tank, Shark Wheel has received acclaim for its unique e-skateboard design. The design features wheels in a sine wave shape for going over rough terrain and a 30-degree approach angle for reducing shock. Shark Wheel says on its website that the design of the wheels "mirrors nature," specifically, patterns of fish swimming and humans walking.

Veymax

Veymax was founded based on its creator's love of extreme sports, and as such, the company carries four different types of e-skateboards: the Nano Mini Electric Skateboard Shortboard, the Merlin Belt Drive Electric Skateboard, the Cejour Electric Skateboard Portable (for beginners) and the Roadster X4 Electric Skateboard with remote (also suitable for beginners). According to the VeyMax website, the company is committed to "dual carbon emission reduction and global environmental protection with green travel."

WowGo

WowGo carries six types of e-skateboards plus parts and accessories for easy replacement. All boards have nine months of warranty and can reach speeds up to 28 mph with a range of 13 to 22 miles per charge, depending on the model. The WowGo 3E has a handle integrated into the e-skateboard for easy pickup. WowGo boards are made of an 8-ply Canadian maple concave deck with a load capacity of 330 pounds.