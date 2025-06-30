Woman Shocked By Prices of Baby Formula in 2025, Sparking Debate "I spend $800 a month on just formula for my twins." By Jamie Bichelman Published June 30 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: quenchyouradventure/TikTok

Before some babies are given age-appropriate baby food (which may or may not contain heavy metals), they may be given baby formula to aid in their growth and development, yet, over the last few years, the prices of baby formula have risen so exorbitantly that it's been nothing short of price gouging of consumers in need. Why, many TikTok users wonder, is a necessity like baby formula so incredibly expensive, to the point that most families aren't even able to afford it?

Article continues below advertisement

It's an important question, and one that must be asked relentlessly until baby formula brands and their respective retailers lower the mind-numbing prices. Below, we explore the consumer uproar over why baby formula prices have skyrocketed, possible reasons for the price gouging, and why TikTok users are calling out stores and baby formula brands for these unethical prices.

Why is baby formula so expensive?

When some goods are in high demand, irrespective of quality, brands and retailers recognize this and, in turn, raise prices. TikTok users Jenna & Jeremy of @quenchyouradventure posted a video showcasing outrageous prices of baby formula, and commenters did not disappoint.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let’s not forget Nestle lobbying against paid maternity leave to force more families to use formula," one user commented. "If you can’t produce enough/your baby needs special formula, [heck], even if it’s just mom's choice, HEALTH INSURANCE SHOULD PAY FOR THIS. It is practically a prescription because it is necessary for LIFE," another user added.

Article continues below advertisement

In another, similar video, TikTok user Bilingual Arco Iris showcases baby formula both locked behind a plastic case as well as out in the open on shelves, with exorbitant prices to boot. "I used to think they were expensive when they were $12 bucks..." one user commented, adding that "$18 used to be them big jars, not the medium tubs."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user pointed to the government, lobbyists, and how toxic ingredients remain in retail baby formula. "Baby formula actually causes more harm than good too, but the [government] gets lobbied to keep formula in ads, spreading lies that it has this [and] that when it’s regular powdered milk," they said.

Article continues below advertisement

In another video, posted by TikTok user almighty_tori, baby formula is once again highlighted for its unruly price gouging across different brands. "61 HUMAN DOLLARS?" one incredulous user jokingly asks. "Guys, I spend $800 a month on just formula for my twins," one user added, while another noted the price disparity over the decades: "My Mom and Uncle complained one time about how special baby formula cost them $8 or $9 bucks back in the mid 90s for my cousin and I. This is insane."