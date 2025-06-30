Tea Dust? If You’re Drinking Tea in the U.S. You May Not Be Getting the Real Deal U.S. teas are made with an inferior product... allegedly. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 30 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Lynda Sanchez/Unsplash

We all know that our European neighbors have a very strong relationship with tea. In fact, drinking a daily cup of tea is part of the culture in many countries, and they even have a designated time set aside for it. But the U.S. hasn't quite kept up with the tea trend, and now some people are saying that the reason may have to do with the fact that our tea is inferior to the tea other countries are consuming.

Why is American tea so bad? Well, despite hilarious jokes about how it has to do with the fact that we once threw a whole lot of it into a harbor in Boston, the real reason may actually have to do with how we're making it.

Why is American tea so bad?

In the quest to be the best, America seems to fall flat when it comes to tea. That's because so many people who have sampled tea in the U.S. and abroad have often come back with the same complaint: American tea is weaker than tea made in other countries. When it comes to the why, there are a lot of theories floating around online.

On Reddit, one person explained that tea is prepared differently in the U.S., noting that many people will just throw some water in the microwave. However, in the U.K., the preparation process can be different. "A lot of restaurants use coffee machine water heaters for making tea, so the water isn't boiling when it hits the bag," one Redditor wrote. "For proper strong tea, you want to stew for at least five minutes; ideally, mashing the bag into near oblivion first."

Another person commented that the tea made for Europeans was made with European taste in mind, since they tend to use different additives when mixing the perfect cup. "It's the blend. British tea is chosen and blended to the British taste, which is a strong cuppa with milk added," another person wrote before adding that U.S. tea is usually blended with lemon.

That, and the actual type of tea leaves used to make the tea also plays a role, according to another Redditor. "The typical British cuppa is called Breakfast tea, this contains a large component of the type known as Assam," they wrote. "Assam is dark and strong, containing quite a kick of caffeine, it’s actually a bit too bitter for most tea drinkers. Thus the reason it’s blended."

@easternphilosophy Did you know that tea exported to the US is some of the worst quality tea? 🫖 The tea used in most tea bags is an inferior grade of tea known in the industry as dust. This is a byproduct of the main tea production of whole leaf tea, which is often reserved for the more discerning domestic market in tea-producing countries such as China and India. / Whole leaf tea also has a markedly different taste than tea dust—whole leaf has a much fuller flavor, one that lasts beyond the first steep and is even thought to improve in later steeps (some of you know of an old Chinese saying that early steeps are for smell, and later steeps for taste). / There is often a misconception that higher quality whole leaf tea is more expensive. However, while low-quality bagged tea can usually only offer 1-2 cups—or steeps of tea, whole leaf tea can often offer at least 5-6 steeps. This makes many whole leaf teas comparable in price to teabags, or even a less expensive drink by cup (which even includes our tea resins, at around $0.17 a cup). / We offer primarily Pu’er tea on our site—a fermented tea from mountainous Yunnan province—which has the most health benefits of any tea. Distinct from black or oolong teas which only undergo endogenous enzyme oxidation, Pu’er is naturally fermented by molds, bacteria, and yeasts which metabolize carbohydrates and amino acids in the stomach, and also give the tea its unique flavor and distinctive health benefits. / Modern research validates Pu’er as an exceptional tea for health. A 2021 study found that its regulation of gut microbiome and digestive function was superior to unfermented teas. A 2018 study found Pu’er’s protective effect against ethanol alcohol to be superior to green tea. Apart from its digestive benefits, Pu’er has also been shown to have stronger anti-cancer effects than green tea and to be the most heart healthy of all teas due to its cholesterol lowering effects. Studies also show that Pu’er can help synthesize fewer new fats while burning more stored body fat. / Do you prefer bagged tea or whole leaf tea? 🫖🍃 . . . #chinesemedicine #holistichealth #herbalmedicine #tea #puer #teabags #wellness ♬ Originalton - CENKGO

What is tea dust?

According to one TikToker, American tea doesn't stack up to the tea around the rest of the world because U.S. teas are made with an inferior product. The Eastern Philosophy claims that the tea most Americans are used to getting in their tea bags is made from something called tea dust, instead of the actual whole leaves that are used in many other countries.

And they aren't the only ones complaining about the "dust" either. On the message board Ask MetaFilter, several people made complaints about ordering tea online. They claim to have ordered some traditional tea from Amazon, only to be sent an "American version" of the product, which contained dust instead of the leaves.