The Choco Taco May Be Discontinued — But Are There Vegan Versions?

You've likely heard the news about the famous Choco Taco — Klondike announced the widely beloved on-the-go dessert would be discontinued by the end of the year. But in all honesty, some of us haven't had a Choco Taco in years. Choco Tacos are made with quite a bit of dairy, which unfortunately, is not vegan-friendly.

This leaves many of us wondering: do vegan Choco Tacos exist? And if they do, could they replace the original version of the popular frozen treat?